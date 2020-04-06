coronavirus,-how-will-the-school-year-end?-what-does-the-decree-provide?

How will the school year end at the time of the Covid emergency – 19? The Council of Ministers has given the green light to the school decree.

If the school resumes by 18 May

There are two possible scenarios, and they vary according to what will happen on 18 May. If you return to class by this date, and there will therefore be still four weeks of lessons, the final exam will take place starting from 17 June. It will start with the theme of Italian, a national test The same for everyone. The second written test, on the other hand, “will not be of a national nature, but prepared by the individual exam commission to adhere to the teaching activities carried out during the school year”.

The exam commissions will be composed of internal professors and an external president: internal teachers will choose the topic of the second written test. At the end of June it will be the turn of the oral exam. As regards the third-grade exams, «the elimination of one or more tests is planned by re-modulating the attribution methods of the final mark »: the exam would be proposed in a« facilitated »way.

If you don't go back to class

It seems more likely, however, that the boys will not return to class by 18 May. In this case the two written exams will skip, Italian and second test, and the final evaluation will be attributed on the basis of «( a single interview , articulating its contents, also telematic methods and points, to guarantee the completeness and fairness of the evaluation ». In this case, the third year exams will also be skipped: the “final cycle of education” state exam will be replaced by a test “which also takes into account a candidate's work”. And for those pupils who need it, there is the possibility “of the possible integration and recovery of learning related to the school year 2019 – 2020 during the following school year, starting from September 1 2020, as ordinary teaching activity “.

The assumptions

The decree also gives the green light also to the assumptions requested by the Ministry of Education to recover a part of the posts that were freed in the summer of 2019 from altitude 100: they are 4. 500 places intended for teachers, contest winners or present in the rankings until exhaustion.

READ ALSO

Covid – 19: Boris Johnson hospitalized, high fever and pulmonary ventilator

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the daughter of the dead agent: “I will tell your hero story”

READ ALSO

Why the number of positives in Brooklyn is so high