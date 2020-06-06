coronavirus-in-italy:-«positive-trend,-but-there-are-still-active-outbreaks»

Optimism , but without exaggerating. The leitmotiv of the last weeks about the coronavirus in Italy is confirmed by the latest updates published by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità . Monitoring, which analyzes data from 25 at 31 May, in fact highlights a « positive trend » across the country: «All the regions have a transmissibility index (Rt) below 1 “, reads in document of the ISS .

«Therefore there are no critical situations in Italy due to Covid – 19 »: in essence, the pressure on hospitals is back under control and the intensive care are slowly emptying. Regarding the new infections, the experts clarify that « many cases reported in the last few days have probably contracted the infection 2-3 weeks before , that is, during the first reopening phase “.

The organ t ecnico-scientific presided over by professor Brusaferro , however, wishes to clarify that the battle against the virus is not yet concluded: «In some regional realities a high number of new cases reported every week, albeit decreasing », we read. “This must call for caution as it denotes that the circulation of Sars-CoV- 2 is still relevant in some areas of Italy “.

Among these, the Lombardy , epicenter stands out naturally of the infection: in the reference week the incidence of the disease was the highest in the country (15, 4 cases for 100 thousand inhabitants) and the Rt rose to 0, 91 , therefore very close to threshold 1. «I active outbreaks yes are largely due to the intense activity of screening and investigation of the cases “, explains the ISS, “with identification of the close contacts “.

In short, a monitoring which seems to confirm the choices of the government which has reopened the regional borders. Looking at a new normality where – for now – the caution.

READ ALSO

After the Covid emergency, all the rest of healthcare has been left behind

READ ALSO

Immune App, sexist images changed: more form than substance?