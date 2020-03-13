coronavirus:-in-italy,-via-the-tests-for-the-anti-viral-remdesivir

The drug, not yet approved for clinical use, is administered to the most serious cases of new coronavirus infections. Italy, AIFA announces, will now participate in two studies to evaluate their safety and efficacy

(photo: Danny Lawson / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

From today, for the treatment of Covid – 19 , Italy will be able to test the remdesivir , an experimental antiviral developed to combat the ebola , which is proving to be among the most effective therapeutic options in the treatment of the most serious cases of infections of the new coronavirus . This is explained by a note just released by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), in which participation is announced of Italy at the 2 phase studies promoted by Gilead Sciences to evaluate the effectiveness and the safety of the experimental molecule in patients with Covid – 19 .

The studies, reads the note, will for now be conducted in the Sacco hospital in Milan, the Polyclinic of Pavia, the hospital of Padua, the university hospital of Parma and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani. But other centers in the Regions are also being identified with a high incidence of new coronavirus infection and which may therefore be included in the studies. As reported by the pharmaceutical company, there are two clinical trials that will serve to evaluate how effective and safe the drug is. Both will assess safety and efficacy over two different treatment durations, 5 days and 10 days, and will involve two groups of patients, those with severe manifestations of Covid – 19 and those with moderate manifestations of the disease.

Recall that this drug , an antiviral able to block enzymes used by viruses for replication in human cells, has not yet been approved by regulatory authorities for therapeutic use and is therefore provided for compassionate use , i.e. in the emergency treatment of patients with Covid – 19 in serious conditions and without valid therapeutic alternatives. Remdesivir , so far, has already been tested with moderate success against several types of coronavirus in animal studies. And, as we we had told , from the results of a clinical trial conducted in 2018 on patients who had contracted Ebola proved safe.

Among the drugs that seem to work most against the new coronavirus , the tocilizumab , a monoclinal antibody that blocks the effects of interleukin-6 in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Only a few days ago, in fact, the tocilizumad was included by the Chinese National Health Commission in the guidelines for the treatment of the most serious cases of Covid – 19. And, following the ever-growing interest of experts in using this drug for the treatment of the disease, Roche , the company that produces it, has sent a letter to the Minister of Health and to all the Presidents of the Regions, in which he undertakes to provide for free for the period of the emergency the drug to all hospitals that request it. But not only: it has given Aifa availability to start a clinical study on the efficacy and safety of tocilizumab in more serious patients.