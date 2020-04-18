coronavirus,-in-the-far-west-of-swabs-(waiting-for-serological-tests)

«In Lombardy there is a private market for tampons, a far west without rules ». The accusation, signed by the regional councilor Samuele Astuti, is very serious and has the flavor of the hoax . «We know that there are workshops that offer them for variable numbers, in Milan cost 120 EUR », complaint to the health commission, before mentioning the name of San Raffaele . Which for its part denies and speaks of tests «carried out under the regime of occupational medicine, therefore not to individuals and not even to payment“.

The chaos, however, remains : some regions (see Veneto ) have made more, others less. In fact, the procedure in force leaves hospital companies the task of evaluating case by case the need for the test: someone said that in some laboratories the reagents were missing, others claim that the carpet swabs could not be made due to the excessive pressure on hospitals. Certainly – according to testimony – in many, despite the symptoms , remained without diagnosis.

So, now, what to do? With the phase 2 now upon us, the Italian government puts precisely the “diagnosis” among the key elements for the restart. Here comes the serological tests to make one national screening that photograph the population entry in contact with Covid – 19: because if on one side the buffer identifies the presence of the coronavirus in our body, the tests reveal instead the antibodies in our immune system, thus telling past history.

«It is essential that a single serological test is chosen throughout Italy so you can cross the data and compare them to do a valid analysis of the situation “, he tells La Repubblica the professor Franco Locatelli, president of the CSS . «The Technical Scientific Committee of the Ministry of Health has defined the technical characteristics that must have the tests, including a reliability of the 95%, the speed of execution and the possibility of being used on a large scale throughout Italy “.

«The test will be administered to a sample of 150 – 200 thousand people identified on national scale and divided by job profile, gender and 6 age groups “, adds Locatelli. Which then warns about capillary tests that every citizen can do independently: «They are carried out with a drop of blood taken from the fingertip and give the answer within 10 – 15 minutes. There are a hundred on the market, but not they are as reliable as the serological ones “.

In the meantime, at the Policlinico San Matteo di Pavia a serological test has already been validated and it has been announced that approximately 500 thousand samples per day throughout Italy starting from 23 April . But what happens to those who are positive for the test? «They will also have to do the buffer because, even in the presence of antibodies, the virus could still be in a circle and therefore the patient still contagious“. In short – barring slips – next week will be the decisive one.

A common line will be needed. And most importantly clarity .

«I did the antibody test for Covid. And I'll explain how it works “

«My antibody test report for Covid has arrived. And now?”