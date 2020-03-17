coronavirus:-in-the-usa-the-first-test-for-the-experimental-vaccine-begins

Clinical trials for the new experimental vaccine against the new coronavirus have started. For now, healthy people will be drafted 45, come on 18 ai 45 years, for a period of six months

In the United States, and more precisely in the laboratories of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute from Seattle, another important step was taken to find an effective vaccine for fight the new coronavirus . In fact, the clinical study that will evaluate the security of the mRNA – 1273 , the experimental vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna Inc , in collaboration with the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), part of the National Institutes od Health. The vaccine will be given to 45 volunteers, all in good health, aged between 18 and 45 years for a period of about six weeks. And just yesterday the first participant received his first dose.

To develop the vaccine , as we had told you, the team of researchers has been based on an innovative technology that exploits the genetic material sequences of the virus (rna) to immunize the organism. In other words, the new vaccine a rna has the task of coding the spike protein , already targeted by coronavirus vaccines from Sars and of the Mers . The aim, the researchers point out, is to simulate a natural infection to trigger a more powerful immune response , can potentially protect against infection of the new coronavirus . For now, the vaccine mRna – 1273 has given promising results in animal models and this is the first study that will test it on humans.

We are therefore at the first of multiple steps in the process of clinical trial to evaluate the potential benefit of the new vaccine and therefore it will still take time to make it available. “Finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent Sars-CoV-2 infection is an urgent public health priority”, explained the director of the Niaid Anthony S. Fauci . “This phase 1 study, launched at record speed, is an important first step towards achieving this goal.”

We remember, in fact, that the so-called phase 1 study has just begun , that is the one that evaluates the safety of an active ingredient in a very small sample of healthy participants. In fact, under strict medical supervision, volunteers are given minimal doses and then gradually increasing doses of the new vaccine. In particular, in the study two doses of the vaccine (by intramuscular injection in the upper arm) will be administered at a distance of about 28 days . To each group of 15 volunteers will be assigned a dosage of 25, 100 or 250 micrograms. Participants will be monitored strictly between the two vaccinations and one year after the second administration. Finally, the volunteers will have to supply blood samples at specific time points, so that researchers can test them to measure and analyze their immune response to the experimental vaccine.