coronavirus-is-also-seen-on-the-skin

An ever-increasing amount of studies suggests that the new coronavirus causes dermatological symptoms, rashes that appear in many different forms, from those similar to urticaria to chilblains of the fingers and toes

In addition to the lungs , we now know that the new coronavirus also attacks other parts of our body, such as eyes, heart and liver. But not only that: an ever increasing amount of studies suggests that patients suffering from Covid – 19 also show symptoms of skin , or rather rashes which can take a wide range of forms: some are like small red spots, while others resemble larger lesions. Some look like a net, while others look like real chilblains.

However, experts say, it is too early to say whether these rashes are actually caused by the new coronavirus or if they are related to other factors. “This is really a million dollar question” , he explains in an editorial just published on Jama Dermatology Kanade Shinkai, professor of dermatology all University of California, San Francisco, and chief editor of the magazine. “It is not clear whether the skin lesions we observe are actually a direct manifestation of the coronavirus in the skin, or if they are, for example, a reaction due to the strong response of the immune system “. It is also possible, speculate the expert in an interview given to LiveScience , that some rashes are due to complications of the disease, or to drug reactions or even the cause of other viruses in patients with co-infections .

But how common are these rashes ? We know that some viral diseases, such as chicken pox and measles cause skin rasa, which occur more frequently in children. “That's why it's surprising to see many reports of rashes in adult patients with Covid – 19 “, comments Shinkai. In a previous Chinese study, published last February on New England Journal of Medicine , out of over a thousand patients involved, rashes were observed only in 0.2% of cases. But in a more recent Italian study it emerged that about 150 patients affected by the new coronavirus, the 20% of they experienced skin rashes. The latter study, explains Shinkai, was conducted by dermatologists , certainly more able to detect even the smallest changes in the skin , compared to doctors of other specialties.

The rashes observed so far in patients with Covid – 19 are really very different from each other. So much so that a Spanish study, published a few days ago on the British Journal of Dermatology , has grouped the skin rashes associated with the new coronavirus into five different types: maculopapular rash, characterized by the appearance of a red area on the skin, covered with small red protuberances; rash similar to urticaria , with red and white wheals of various sizes that often cause itching; skin rash similar to the reticular livedo, characterized by network-shaped cyanotic patches; eruptions with vesicles and, finally, rashes similar to chilblains on the toes and hands.

Also the timing of the rash with the progression of the Covid – 19 seems to vary a lot: in some cases, the rashes preceded main symptoms, such as fever, while in other cases the skin rashes appeared in the advanced stages of the disease. “It is now necessary to deepen further in order to fully evaluate these rashes ” , concludes Shinkai. “Doctors will, for example, have to analyze tissue samples to be able to determine if coronavirus can be detected in the skin , as in the case of other viral diseases that cause rashes, and if these skin rashes are associated with better or worse outcomes in the patients who experience them “.