coronavirus,-is-temporary-loss-of-smell-among-the-symptoms-of-covid-19?

The issue was raised by two English otolaryngologists who have identified a potential link with the new infection. There is still no certain answer and the WHO does not indicate it as a symptom even if it is considering this possibility

Often when we are cold we do not feel well smells and sometimes also the flavors. But these symptoms, in particular the temporary reduction or loss of the sense of smell, could also be in common with the new Covid infection – 19. It is still not certain, but two English otorhinolaryngologists open the debate on the topic, reporting that numerous positive patients new coronavirus – until 30 % in South Korea , according to reports from the two experts do not smell. The two authors published a document (also cited in an article in the British Medical Journal) in to which they report that there is evidence that anosmia or hyposmia (the reduction of smell) can be associated with the presence of the new coronavirus.

But it is still only a hypothesis and the World Health Organization has not included this disorder among the symptoms of Covid – 19 even if the 23 March stated that he is evaluating the link. It is important to know all the alarm bells of the disease to detect suspicious cases early, as well as isolate them or treat them appropriately if the disease is ascertained. Here's what we know.

Covid – 19, the most common symptoms

The clinical term for loss of smell is anosmia . It is currently not known for sure whether and how much this problem can be related to the new infection. What is certain is that for now the WHO has not included it in the list of common symptoms, which are instead fever , tiredness and dry cough . Among other symptoms, a little less common, shortness of breath and even severe breathing difficulties, muscle pain, sore throat, and in a few cases diarrhea, nausea and cold .

Anosmia and Covid – 19, the cases would be many

To draw attention to the anosmia and the possible connection with Covid – 19 I am Claire Hopkins of King's College London, president of British Rhinological Society, and Nirmal Kumar , president of ENT UK, a group of professional associations in the United Kingdom, which take care of ear, nose and throat health.

The connection would not be strange, as the two authors explain, also because some other coronaviruses already studied by scientists – coronaviruses are many and some are responsible for simple colds – have previously been associated with this temporary disorder in the 10 – 15% of cases . According to experts, many patients with Covid – 19 in Italy, South Korea and China had a reduction or loss of smell and in Germany this would have occurred in 2 out of 3 cases, from the available data.

And when does the anosmia appear alone?

But that is not all. According to the two doctors, anosmia could in some cases also be an isolated symptom of the new coronavirus, present in asymptomatic patients except for loss of smell. And therefore, the authors continue, among the asymptomatic or the weakly symptomatic but positive to the new coronavirus – which can transmit the virus – there may also be these cases. But the authors are cautious and add that it is still only a hypothesis and that, in people in whom the presence of Sars-CoV-2 has not been ascertained in the laboratory, this symptom, especially if isolated, could very well be due to other causes, including allergies and simple rhinoviruses responsible for colds.

A link also according to the US otolaryngologists

Based on this document, the American Academy of Otorinolaringology – Head and Neck Surgery has published a statement proposing to add these symptoms, i.e. reduction or loss of smell and abnormalities taste, among the events to be taken into account when screening the new coronaviurs. And they recommend considering taking the test and isolating people who have these symptoms.