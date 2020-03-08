coronavirus,-“it-may-be-necessary-to-set-an-age-limit-for-intensive-care”

The epidemic is putting anesthesiologists and resuscitators in serious difficulty , who risk having to cope with the arrival of an excessive number of patients.

The Italian Society of Anesthesia Analgesia Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti) has thus decided to put some recommendations for internal use black and white, in which the directive is clear: “It is necessary to aim to guarantee intensive treatments for patients with greater chances of therapeutic success: it is therefore a matter of privileging the “Greater life expectancy”.

It may be necessary to set an age limit on entry into Intensive Care. It is not a question of making merely valuable choices, but of reserving resources that could be very scarce to those who have the greatest chance of survival first and secondly to those who may have more years of life saved, with a view to maximizing the benefits for the most Number of person”.

The problem would arise if too many people at risk arrived at the same time and there were no free intensive care places for everyone. Hopefully this will not happen, but in an emergency, anesthesiologists felt the need to focus on an action strategy.

