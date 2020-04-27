coronavirus:-italy-has-a-serological-test.-starting-from-may-4th

Abbott Diagnostics, the world leader in the field of tests for infectious diseases, including the development of the first test for HIV, is to win the tender for serological tests in Italy which will start next May 4th at national level , on a first sample of 150 thousand people. Blood tests will be used to manage post lockdown to estimate the percentage of Italians affected by the virus, many of whom may have developed antibodies (but the data is still to be proven)

According to the Commissioner for Emergency, Domenico Arcuri « it is the best solution on the market today – adding that – there is none in the world that gives the 100% of response.

We had put at the base of the race a result that was equal to 95% , for those who are awarded it is higher than 95% and we trust that it is a very important test “.

Percentage that had a decisive role in the choice of the selected company, which respected the required criteria on the type of test, all close to the 100%, of specificity, i.e. suitability, sensitivity, applicability on large scale and speed of response.

The tests on a national scale that will start in about ten days – at least in this first experimentation step – and do not aim to provide “immunity licenses”, since at the moment, both the scientific community and the WHO I agree in confirming that there is still no scientific evidence that people recovered from Covid – 19 have antibodies that protect against a second infection.

The experimentation will start in the laboratories of the various regions and will concern specific population samples based on the Istat and Inail categories. The work profile, gender, six age groups and geographical origin will be taken into account. Together with Inail and Istat, based on the registry, the area, the census and the class, you can thus have a massive fielding of these tests that will allow to reach the first results already from the first week . In the following weeks there is a probable extension of the supply of kits, reagents and consumables of the same type, with others 150 thousand tests for a total of 300 thousand.