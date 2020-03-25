coronavirus,-jama-emergency-and-the-song-«stay-at-home»:-«music-will-save-us»

Forced home due to quarantine, with an album released just before the emergency and a tour interrupted not even halfway due to the new provisions on containment, Jama has got an idea: to involve 11 artists from his territory to promote a song that encourages cooperation and brotherhood , the desire to feel close and the need not to go out out of respect for everyone. The song is called Stay at Home , is available in free download and is a way like any other to give three minutes of lightness to an audience increasingly tried by anguish and bulletins.

«Music has to tell something and that is why I thought of involving colleagues from my area who had my same concerns and desire to do. I called them one by one to find out if they were available to make this song that I wrote and that was recorded in the dark »specifies Jama, stage name of Gianmario Ferrario, class 1981, residing in Castano Primo, a country in which “the end of the world has happened” in recent weeks.

View this post on Instagram I wrote this song and then I bet on 11 wonderful local artists. My band and I played the basic rhythms, I sang the first part of the verse and the first refrain and then I sent the song to everyone, leaving absolute freedom to the rest of the lyrics and the arrangements. Nobody knew who was going to record what and the result, well, it's the funniest production I've ever done. One day, when I listen to this song again, I will remember this difficult moment with a smile, and I would like to thank one by one the protagonists of this wonderful adventure. True talents, there is no doubt. We musicians – beyond the economic damage – without the stage, there is no earth under our feet, but at this moment we can not devote our work to all those who are doing miracles in hospitals, to those who are suffering a lot but even to those who no longer know what to invent at home and must resist. Special thanks go to @_______________andrea who created the graphics and the official social promo. To @abbati_gi who gave us a wonderful painting for the occasion and to @ lorenzo.conticello who made another beautiful cover. Thanks also to Mauro Fratoni for taking care of the words of his speech together with Giulia Besagni and to Gianni Tadini for giving me a big hand with the mix of the drums. GOOD LISTENING AND SHARING. THE LINK IS ORGANIC, WE KEEP HARD! A post shared by Jama (@guitar_jama) on Mar 23, 2020 at 3: 35 am PDT

«I wrote the song by recording only the incipit and the first refrain just to give a track: I wanted the other musicians to have the freedom to put in what they heard and so it was. Nobody knew who was going to record what, but when I started editing, it was great to see how every bit of the song went in the right place ». The project, which also involved two graphic designers and a painter on social networks, is a hymn to positivity , to union in one of the most difficult moments that Italy has ever faced and which many, at least initially, seemed to underestimate. “The first part of the text was born, in fact, precisely from the anger towards those who did not respect the rules, of the people who went down to the South and of the jackals who sold the masks outside the metro at 30 euro »says Jama, convinced that if we don't lend a hand, who knows where we will end up. «Music in this must have a social role , it must be a positive and concrete message, a point of reflection that will help us come out of it together. This is why in this period it is necessary to build new things, bring out the maximum creativity and try to renew yourself as you can by taking advantage of the time you didn't have until yesterday “.

It is inevitable, however, that it is not just everyday life that is affected, but the habits that mark our days and make us who we are. Jama – the stage name was given to him by a companion who, hearing him play Jimi Hendrix in self-management in high school, renamed him this way – not least: because of the coronavirus he not only gave up the live, but also the lessons of music that he gives to the boys of two local academies, to music therapy that helps to promote in social contexts, and to the artistic direction of a club in Legnano, Velvet , which gives some time now hosted local artists in order to launch them on the underground circuit: «The recovery will be tough, the world of entertainment will struggle to recover, especially for us who live thanks to the crowd club. But I'm sure we'll be back with more grit than before. “ In the meantime, together with two new singles that he will record together with the band – I'm a trio – at a distance, the artist thinks well to enjoy the his family, especially Mattia, his two and a half year old boy who is at home as if he were living in a Disneyland of his own: «My girlfriend and I are practically at her service. The other day we set up a circus tent in the living room where he holed up to play his games. We are following him as much as possible, even if we hope that, after having so much attached to us, returning to kindergarten is not too traumatic “.

