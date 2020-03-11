coronavirus,-jinping-in-wuhan:-«it's-almost-over,-the-victory-is-near»

Yesterday China has just registered 19 new infections, of which 17 within Hubei: it is the lowest number since the authorities began counting them. In just over a month, since Li Wenliang, the doctor who had warned against the risk of coronavirus, died on 7 February, the country is about to reopen.

This morning the Chinese president and general secretary of the Communist Party Xi Jinping, for the first time since the coronavirus emergency, arrived in Wuhan, where the epidemic began, for an inspection of the containment measures of the city, which has been in quarantine since 23 January.

He arrived with a surgical mask and remained at a safe distance from the interlocutors and visited a community in domestic isolation. The epidemic, he said, “is substantially limited to the epicenter “.

In the meantime, the Wuhan authorities have closed the last two temporary hospitals set up to accommodate patients infected with the coronavirus: all 16 the dedicated structures in the city are therefore closed. The last 49 patients discharged from Wuchang hospital have left the facility.

From tomorrow Hubei and Wuhan should begin to come out of quarantine: citizens, after weeks, could resume their lives and start leaving their homes again. In counties where there are no new cases, companies will be able to reopen, even if it is not yet known when the transport from and to the province. The containment measures of the coronavirus, despite being very expensive for the Chinese economy, made it possible to reduce the epidemic, and were also praised by the World Health Organization.

On the official news agency Xinhua it was pointed out that Wuhan is the “decisive” post in the battle against the coronavirus: “A victory in Wuhan is a victory for Hubei and a victory in Hubei is a victory for China »Explained Xinhua in a comment. «The battle continues», we read again, «but the victory is near ».