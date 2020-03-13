coronavirus,-justin-trudeau-in-isolation-with-his-positive-wife

The wife of the Canadian premier, Sophie Gregorie Trudeau , tested positive for the coronavirus test. She is in quarantine and her husband is with her. «The prime minister is in good health and has no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and under the advice of doctors, a voluntary period has started » , it reads on Twitter.

I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie's COVID – 19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13 , 2020

The symptoms of Justin Trudeau's wife are mild. The investigations were made after Sophie Gregoire had some fever lines. The Canadian Prime Minister explained: «I feel good and I have no symptoms of the virus , but for the time being I will follow the doctor's advice and remain in solitary confinement.

In the meantime, as I did today, I will work from home and schedule video and teleconference meetings. “

Trudeau said that the Canadian government is preparing a response to the health emergency that could also be looming for the North American country. He invited all Canadians to follow the advice of health workers .

The best known face among those who contracted Covid – 19 is Tom Hanks . The actor was infected with his wife Rita Wilson. Both are in Australia where Hanks is making a film about Elvis Presley's life. Hanks and his wife decided to take the test after days of strange weariness. «We are facing the situation one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this moment by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and others, right? Remember that you don't cry in baseball “.

In the USA the NBA basketball championship was stopped due to the positivity of a Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert , tested positive on the test. In Italy, however, he tested positive for coronavirus Daniele Rugani , Juventus player. The championship is still and the European cups are still.

The first case of a character known with the coronavirus was that of the Chilean writer Luis Sepúlveda . The news on 70 enne, hospitalized in Spain, was in a coma was denied by his wife, Carmen Yáñez, also virus positive.

