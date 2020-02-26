coronavirus,-kids-and-school:-what-to-do-with-children-at-home?

Distance lessons, free time to be used in the best way even without school . The northern regions have blocked teaching activities and, in some cases, even sports activities for the whole week due to the coronavirus . Not only are the schools in the red zone closed, but also those in the rest of Lombardy and the other regions where cases have occurred.

Closed classrooms do not mean, however, to stop teaching. Like the work that becomes smart, this continues at a distance. Some educational institutions immediately took action to be able to carry out e-learning lessons , thanks to digital platforms that had already been prepared or that were created for the occasion.

The class chat was enough and the teacher connected everyone by sharing materials and exercises.

In China they are doing it 200 thousand students, in Italy some institutes have applied this method using video conferences and sharing applications for homework . To register which pages to study there is already an electronic register, but the class chat is also enough. Thanks to systems like i Mooc, Massive open online course , lessons can proceed almost normally. It also applies to the little ones: the teacher indicates the pages to study and schematize by history, geography and science in a school in the province of Bologna.

At the Enrico Tosi Technical Economic Institute in Busto Arsizio the manager Amanda Ferrario started the lessons at a distance. “The school is closed,” Varesenews told , “but we are an educating community and so we have to work hard not to leave our students alone. For us it is not new, because we already do lessons, in special cases, online ». The director of the Prealpi Equality Institute in Saronno warned the students with a video on YouTube, also uploaded on the school website. “I have contacted all our teachers, and they will give you the opportunity to follow the lessons regularly through digital platforms such as Skype or WeSchool”.

All initiatives that go in the direction indicated by the Minister of Education, Azzolina . «The right to health right now comes first, but we don't want to be caught unprepared. We are studying solutions for distance learning. We want to guarantee an essential public service to our students “.

The authors of children's books have also taken the field by creating a site: lezionisulsofa.it. Matteo Corradini and Andrea Valente invited other authors to share stories, poems, games, audio, video and posts for the kids who are at home, as an alternative to TV and video games and also to tasks.

The letter, which went viral from the principal of the Volta high school of Milan to his students, also goes in the direction of good employment of the time. Invites to reading and walking , which are not prohibited anywhere. The free time for the older ones can also be useful time to recover any deficiencies and review, perhaps linking to the current situation that of many literary works and past historical periods. The cineteca di Milano has put its film heritage online for free for those wishing to enjoy the history of home cinema.

The film catalog of the #CinetecaMilano is now in #streaming! An exclusive # opportunity to explore the cinema of … Posted by Cineteca Milano on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

For the smallest , who should not be involved in discussions that cause further anxiety according to the pedagogists, alternative activities must be organized by staying at home or in the nearest park. The specialized website Radiomamma on Milan presents you with the magician's advice: from chores to home treasure hunting through the nature shown on the balcony that continues despite the virus.

The Ministry has already taken steps to prevent the year from being considered lost should there be lengthening of the stop to lessons. Which the pedagogist does not wish Daniele Novara . «Except that as a precaution a week of school closure appears a due act, prolonging this decision indefinitely seems to be a questionable choice which risks worsening an already serious enough situation on the psychological and psychic level. The population lives as in a curfew: a condition that does not seem to correspond to the data, the statistics, the numbers that we can all read and which remain extremely contained overall “.

