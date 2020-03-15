coronavirus,-lady-gaga-in-self-quarantine:-«i-talked-to-god,-we-will-do-it»

Also Lady Gaga goes into voluntary isolation. The list of American stars that – for civic sense and without imposition – choose to close at home to avoid contracting the coronavirus , but above all to infect others. Yes, even if a cure does not yet exist, the Chinese example testified that staying indoors for a period and avoiding contacts social, freezes the pandemic .

«I spoke with doctors and scientists i», the pop star writes on Instagram next to a photo of her on the sofa. « It is not easy for anyone, but the right and healthier thing to do now is to self-quarantine and not to see people of over 65 years or stay in crowded places “. Reduce travel and meetings to the minimum necessary , therefore, although this decision naturally entails sacrifices .

«I would also like to see my parents and my grandparents, but at this moment it is safer to avoid and not to risk infect others in case you have the disease ». Yes, because it is now known to the whole world: the worst thing about this covid – 19 is that there are asymptomatic carriers , which therefore, despite not having physical findings of the virus, can infect the people around them, thus causing serious damage.

Like Gaga, supermodel Heidi Klum , who was seized with fever and coughing just before filming