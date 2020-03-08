World

Coronavirus, Lombardy and 11 other provinces closed

A new government decree extends the red zone. Closed gyms, swimming pools and spas, museums, cultural centers and ski resorts. Until April 3, entries and exits only for «serious reasons»

The new national emergency containment measures have been defined. In article 1 of the draft of the new government decree appears the ban on entry and exit from Lombardy and others 11 provinces, and the extension of the controlled areas to Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna. In detail, the provinces that have become “red zone” are as follows: Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, Venice, Padua, Treviso , Asti and Alessandria

Restrictions should remain in effect at least until April 3, including school closings.

In the provision a « security zone is established »Where there are very strict limitations. In particular: suspension of skiing activities, suspension of public events. Closed museums, gyms, swimming pools, theaters, stops at public competitions with the exception of health personnel. Bars and restaurants must maintain the obligation of distance of one meter otherwise the activity will be suspended. Outdoor sports competitions are allowed only behind closed doors and shopping centers will have to be closed on the weekend. Commercial activities must respect the distance of one meter for customers otherwise the penalty will be triggered. If they fail for structural reasons they will have to close. Business meetings must be postponed and smart working should be privileged. Civil and religious ceremonies, including funeral ceremonies, are also suspended. In the decree there is an invitation to limit internal mobility to the “safety zones”.

Entry into the regions and provinces affected by the measure could only be allowed for «serious and indifferent reasons» .

