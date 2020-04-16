coronavirus,-lombardy-region-sends-an-sms-to-download-the-app-that-maps-the-infected

«Regione Lombardia-CercaCovid: download the AllertaLOM app and fill out the anonymous questionnaire every day on your health. You will help to trace the contagion map »: it is the text of an sms received, during the afternoon of Thursday 16 April , by the inhabitants of the Italian region most affected by the coronavirus. A message to increase the adhesion among the population and to download the regional application, AllertaLOM , by as many people as possible. A rain alert delivered on the basis of the connection to the regional telephone cells , given that people resident but who are spending the lockdown elsewhere they have not received it and other non-residents, but in Lombardy, they have read it instead.

During the daily live press conference Facebook the vice president of the Region Fabrizio Sala explained that the message was sent «thanks to the telephone companies, authorized by an order of the Civil Protection for reasons of emergency”. In short: text provided by the authorities and task performed by the companies.

Already used for the alerts from the regional Civil Protection issued by the Regional Natural Risk Monitoring Functional Center, in anticipation of natural events with possible damage to the territory, the application is was updated and relaunched last 31 March Right from Sala (ve we talked about it here ). It does not track position and displacements but serves as substantially as a vehicle of a remote questionnaire, to identify new potential outbreaks. Or at least acquire useful information to anticipate them. Of course, there is also the risk that those questionnaires may be connected in some way to the identifier of the smartphone, even if the region ensures that it is not possible and that the only identifying element remains the postal code provided.

In any case, after the appeals which apparently did not lead to an adoption deemed sufficient, the local administration decided to put a little pressure on the accelerator and send mass institutional text messages , on the basis of what is prescribed by an order dated April 9th. Raising many doubts on social media for the chosen mode. In reality, if it is not so frequent in Italy, in certain Asian contexts, rain communication also via sms in case of emergencies even of minor importance or other events is rather widespread.

Available for both iOS and Android, the app was developed by the regional holding Aria Spa with the collaboration of the infectious disease specialist Raffaele Bruno and the virologist Fausto Baldanti of the San Matteo polyclinic and the University of Pavia. Works on the basis of voluntarily provided data: acquired anonymously, the information should support the Crisis Unit in decisions to contain the infection. The user is asked to indicate his characteristics, his habits during the lockdown (if for example he is in smart working or he makes a daily journey to the workplace) and any symptoms.

«It is a remote triage that has the aim of to find the number of the true infected and to identify the neighborhoods where the virus is spreading the most, “said Sala. No feedback is provided, in the sense that no indication or response can be expected based on what has been communicated.

At the moment the program has been downloaded from over 800 thousand users , of which 744 thousand participated precisely in the operation of voluntary communication called «CercaCovid » , filling in almost 1.3 million questionnaires. In fact, each user is required to fill in one every day, to track their conditions. In this way, it helps to feed a continually updated «contagion risk map » , to allow experts to develop forecast models on the infection.

In short, this is an initiative that has nothing to do with the future national governmental application, still under evaluation, and which is not to be confused with the anonymous and aggregate information that the operators communicate to the administration regional to evaluate the displacement rate of citizens through telephones.

READ ALSO

Luis Sepúlveda and his (twice) wife Carmen Yáñez, “The most beautiful love story”

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, here's how we'll do the shopping