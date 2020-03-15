coronavirus,-luca-argentero's-appeal-to-raise-funds-for-civil-protection

With a video appeal on social media, the actor Luca Argentero takes the field to promote a fundraiser in support of the Civil Protection , the body entrusted with the coordination of the interventions necessary to deal with the Covid emergency – 19 on the national territory. To launch it is 1 Caffè Onlus – Turin non-profit social solidarity organization, in the management of which Argentero himself operates – which in order to deal with the national emergency has decided to suspend the ordinary activity of fundraising in favor of small local solidarity entities, to support indefinite time the Civil Protection, which every week will receive the entire proceeds collected, for the purchase, first of all, of individual protection devices (DPI), equipment and instruments which have the function of safeguarding the person who wears it or in any case takes them with him, from health risks.

“C we are activated with all channels at our disposition and fortunately, in a critical situation like the one we are experiencing, we managed to team up “, they explained , in a note released for the occasion, Beniamino Savio , Luca Argentero and Pietro Mazza Midana , members of the board of 1 Caffè Onlus . “ Today without meeting it is possible to do everything, above all it is possible to hold in a virtual embrace all those who are lavishing on entire national territory to marginalize the spread of Covid – 19. Civil Protection is the nerve center of this activity, and it seemed right to support those who, with the ramification of their work, better achieve the primary objectives of this emergency . “

To participate in the campaign “ Together for Italy – A good deed to return to the everyday life “it is possible to donate 1 coffee (1 euro), 1 breakfast (5 euro) or an amount of your choice directly from the crowdfunding platform of 1 Caffè Onlus, where all the payment methods through which to make the donation are specified: Satispay , with the campaign available directly from the website or app in the “Donations” section, Tinaba, Paypal and bank transfer (IBAN IT 57 U 0311101008000000001100, specifying COVID as a reason 19).

