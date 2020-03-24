coronavirus,-madonna:-«in-front-of-covid-19,-we-are-all-the-same»

The sad « democracy » of the coronavirus. Madonna takes the floor from a wonderful bathtub and says its about the pandemic which is putting in knee the planet. «The Covid – 19 does not take into account how rich you are », The pop star begins, holding on to the tap . «How famous you are, how nice you are, how intelligent you are , where you live, your age , the crazy stories you can tell “.

«He is a great leveler », Adds Lady Ciccone, giving a strange – but understandable – label to the virus. Which then explains, in a slightly provocative way . “What is terrible about the virus is at the same time right . In some ways, in fact, it is terrible that it makes us all the same , in other ways instead it is wonderful makes us all equal “, Madonna continues, also sparking some controversy .

On the other hand, albeit in many – as Asia Argento – have shared the thought of Madonna, there are also those who pointed out that “wonderful in the virus there is no is nothing at all ». Of this faction is part the actress Debi Mazar , friend of the of the singer: «I took it and let me tell you that is horrible . I understand the idea, but science and numbers unfortunately now tell a very different story . “

Analyzing the words of Madonna, however, it is evident that there are no bizarre allusions to positive consequences of the pandemic. It is a tragedy , of course, and must be fought all together . Perhaps the sense of the popstar's claims is just that: to win you have to fight together, because everyone we are involved and potential victims, from ordinary people to Tom Hanks and the Prince of Monaco .

«As I said every evening at the end of Human Nature », Concludes Madonna,« we are all on the same boat. When the boat sinks, we all sink together “.

READ ALSO

Placido Domingo positive for coronavirus

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, also Angela Merkel in quarantine. Weinstein positive