coronavirus:-mandatory-masks-yes-or-no

The President of the United States considers it only an advice, but for Italy that of using the masks, could become an obligation when you can leave.

The advice of the US Disease Control Center comes from the certainty that many asymptomatic could be around carrying the infection unknowingly: everyone should stay at home, but in case of exit the mask is a necessary device for protection . The logic is the same that is being considered also in Italy in view of a possible, gradual reopening.

Phase 2, that of the first reopening is linked to the contagion index which is now around 1, one person infects another. It must be halved so that shops can be opened and go to zero for crowded places such as discos or stadiums. Outdoor masks could be strongly recommended if not mandatory and the way to restart should go through the serological tests which indicate the presence of antibodies in the blood.

Goes beyond the professor Andrea Cristanti , director of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua. « It will be better to use a mask and gloves even at home. And, above all, to limit the use of shared domestic environments to the indispensable “he said to Corriere della Sera starting from the analyzed cases of positives in the family.

If there is a positive that lives in the same environment as other people, the risk of being infected is 84 times higher than normal. So you have to identify (the Veneto is doing it with the carpet tests and the professor recommends the test to those who also have non-serious symptoms) and isolate the infected, and move them to dedicated hotels if they do not need hospitalization. This would reduce the reproductive capacity of the virus from 2 to 0.2 and allow the rest of the population to get out of isolation, at least partially .

However, doubts about how the infection works are still open. Scientists are trying to establish whether the virus can travel in the air and therefore contaminate the air and widen the chances of being infected.

The World Health Organization says that there is no relevant evidence of transmission through the air despite a study by the American Academy of Sciences say you found samples with the virus 1.8 meters from a patient. The only exception are the hospital environments in particular when medical procedures such as bronchoaspiration or intubation. For the rest the most important source of contagion of the new coronavirus is the direct and prolonged contact with a person who coughs or sneezes, much less easily with just breathing or speaking. It is also certain that indoor environments are more dangerous than outdoor ones for diffusion.

