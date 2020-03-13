coronavirus:-matches-vat-in-difficulty,-here's-how-to-react

If it is true that it took the coronavirus to remind Italy that the smart working exists, it is to be hoped that the emergency reminds us that there are also VAT numbers , and that the government ” work to alleviate the impact that the current situation is having on freelancers “. This is what ACTA, the freelance association, is worried about the economic crisis that is causing COVID – 19, in particular on small VAT numbers, freelancers, traders, craftsmen and on all categories that do not benefit from the social shock absorbers provided for employees.

There is no work? Many greetings…

VAT numbers that, even before the emergency, were not doing very well, despite the expansion in 2019 of flat rate up to 65 thousand euros . According to the findings of Federcontribuenti the 25% of the self-employed live below the poverty line calculated by Istat. Furthermore, in just 3 years, from 2016 to today, there has been a reduction in p. VAT of 40%, going from over 8.5 million to just over 5 million.

The ACTA survey

To this situation is added the emergency we are experiencing in these days destined to further bring freelancers and self-employed people to their knees. The ACTA survey paints a far from calming picture “because of the loss income that has already occurred and that will continue to occur in the coming months on the subjects, who cannot count on social safety nets, nor on savings reserves due to incomes often below poverty levels ». Based on the 410 interviewed over 48 hours, the 47% has undergone the cancellation of at least one order in the past week and / or in the coming weeks, while the 57% has had the suspension or the postponement to date to be defined of at least one order. And the perception shared by three quarters of freelancers is that there will be cancellations and postponements in the coming months. The 77% of the interviewees expect a drop in turnover; among these the 17% believes that this reduction will be very consistent, higher than 30%.

The most affected categories

The phenomenon is not limited only to freelancers residing in the yellow and red areas, but also to others, who often work outside the area of ​​residence. The most affected by the blocking measures are those who carry out activities such as interpreters, event organizers and trainers . Women also seem to be more harmed than men, partly because the professions that suffer the most are very feminized, partly because the blockade of schools and kindergartens is having a greater impact on their availability, thus making any compensatory measures in favor of who, in fact, was unable to work because of the blockade.

Many of the interviewees, the survey reveals, believe that welfare measures should be applied to support those who have been most damaged , and in this regard the association proposes “the suspension or deferment of tax and social security contributions and a subsequent long-term installment without penalties and interest with attention especially to freelancers who will face pregnancy and illness in the coming months “.

What will the government do?

The good news is that the government has announced that it is studying a series of specific rules on VAT numbers which will be presented in detail over the next few days. In particular the government is studying the possibility of introducing compensation from around 500 – 600 euros per month . Other income support measures are being studied for those professionals, such as engineers, journalists and architects, who have their own pension fund. VAT numbers will also be able to take advantage of the planned babysitting bonus, which can be used by those who, like freelancers, cannot take advantage of the parental leave provided for employees instead.

