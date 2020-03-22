coronavirus,-mattia's-father-dies,-codogno's-“patient-one”

He will not know his granddaughter Moreno M. , Mattia's father, known in spite of himself as Codogno's “patient one” . In fact, while the 38 year old after a month of hospitalization at the Policlinico di Pavia was declared out of danger and will be discharged to days, the father didn't make it.

The man had entered the hospital with his wife the day after Mattia: the woman is better and is already at home, in Castiglione d’Adda, always in the Lodi area. Valentina, Mattia's wife, who is about to give birth, has also been discharged.

“The only desire I have is to be able to witness the birth of my daughter. The doctors assure me that I will make it “, Mattia had declared just two days ago, finally cheered up . He could not foresee the sad ending for Moreno, who seemed to have passed the most critical phase. In Castiglione d'Adda, municipality of 4. 600 inhabitants, since 21 February died 63 people, how many normally die in a year.

Coronavirus, the "patient one" meets his wife: "I will see my daughter born"

