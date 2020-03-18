coronavirus,-meghan-markle-and-harry-are-also-afraid-of-contagion

Meghan Markle and Harry of England are also afraid of the coronavirus . The two, «stuck» with little Archie in their villa on Vancouver Island , Canada, may have been exposed to the disease during the recent trip to London in which they have completed their last royal engagements. In particular the prince on March 6, at the inauguration of the Silverstone Experience Center , hugged Lewis Hamilton . And the pilot, two days earlier, had attended a charity event with Idris Elba and the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Sophie Trudeau , both then tested positive for coronavirus . A source told The Guardian that the Dukes of Sussex, like everyone else, are taking “adequate measures against the coronavirus and are following the government's instructions “. It is not known Hamilton took the test. But if Harry and Meghan were to discover that they had been in contact with infected people, “they would act accordingly”.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex, as reported in the Daily Mail , has already taken several precautions to protect her family: «The few staff members who interact with Sussex , for example those who purchase food, must wear latex gloves and follow a strict hygiene protocol ». The Duchess is convinced that the pandemic is a drama also on a psychological level . Therefore, as a friend of the couple revealed, “he is working with some experts to create a system of online support for the most vulnerable people “: “Even if Meghan and Harry live in isolation they are not sitting in the house doing nothing “.

The source also revealed that the prince, in his villa on the island of Vacouver, “is happy to be with his family but feels helpless, isolated in the middle of nowhere” . And that he is very worried about dad Carlo and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II : «He heard them, and asked them to be very careful, to take all precautions possible . ” Harry can rest assured on this point: his royal relatives have already taken drastic security measures. Queen Elizabeth has canceled all her commitments, as well as the eldest son. And Thursday 19 March, a week before the planned Easter holidays , the sovereign will leave Buckingham Palace for move to Windsor Castle . Where it will remain “well beyond the usual holidays “.

