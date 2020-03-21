coronavirus,-new-tightening-in-lombardy:-fontana-“closes”-everything

«There are too many people around»: said and repeated Attilio Fontana, the President of the Region . And so, in the end this evening – exactly one month after the outbreak of the epidemic in Lombardy – the announced hold has come. In the form of a new ordinance .

“A decision – explains Fontana – dictated by the close confrontation with our health authorities that require us to act in the shortest possible time. On the contrary, the situation does not improve, it continues to get worse. I no longer know how to say it: only with the extreme limitation of interpersonal contacts can we try to reverse this trend “.

The act expands the government's decisions with further interventions, among which we highlight:

THE NEW PROHIBITIONS

– the ban on gathering in public places – subject to the distancing (droplet) – and consequent fine of up to 5 thousand euros;

– the suspension of the activity of the Public Offices, without prejudice to the provision of essential and public utility services;

-the suspension of craft activities not related to emergencies or essential supply chains;

– suspension of all weekly open markets;

– the suspension of activities relating to personal services;

– closure of the activities of the professional offices except those relating to indifferent and urgent services or subject to deadlines;

– the closure of all accommodation facilities with the exception of those related to emergency management. Guests already present in the structure must leave it within 72 hours after the entry into force of the order;

– the stoppage of activities on construction sites. Are excluded from the prohibitions those related to health and hospital and emergency restructuring activities, as well as road, highway and railway;

– the closure of the so-called 'h 24' automatic vending machines which distribute drinks and packaged foods;

– the ban on practicing sports and physical activities carried out outdoors, even individually.

WHAT REMAINS OPEN

Newsagents, pharmacies and parapharmacies remain open but the interpersonal safety distance of one meter must be guaranteed in any case.

At supermarkets, pharmacies, in the workplace, starting from health and hospital facilities, it is recommended by the manager / owner to measure the body temperature.

The responsibility for the closure of production activities is the responsibility of the Government but the representatives of the business associations have guaranteed that from the next few hours they will ask their associates to suspend all those productions which are not part of the 'essential' supply chains.

As far as local public transport is concerned, the regulations concerning the distancing of users contained in the two regional ordinances already in force apply.

The assessment of further expanding the restrictive provisions based on their respective needs remains with the auditors.

READ ALSO

Immunodepressed, who they are and why they take more risks with Covid – 19

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, also close outdoor sports: “A sacrifice that must be made”

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, because the sale of weapons and ammunition has exploded in the USA

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, doctors and nurses: «We are exhausted»

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, why does it take so much to stay home?

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, tampons for all: pros and cons

READ ALSO

Disabled people and coronaviruses, “The great reaction of our kids”

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the blockade (including school) continues beyond April 3

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: in China, for the first time, no new infection

READ ALSO

Covid – 19, the constitutionalist: «Tracing individual cell phones? It takes a law “