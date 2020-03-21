coronavirus,-no-coercion-is-needed-to-counter-it

History reminds us that once contracted, regaining rights and spaces of freedom is a complicated practice and often crowned with failure

The closed shops in Rome (Photo by Christian Minelli / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution” , it is from this famous affirmation of the great biologist Theodosius Dobzhansky , that it is necessary to leave for interpret the current virus pandemic Sars-Cov 2 , with the idea that the past can help us understand the present and equip us for the future, even that of democracy. All epidemics that have affected homo sapiens were caused by changes in the relationship between humans, the environment and animals. What has sculpted our body and brain, and therefore also our current behaviors, have been the millennia spent in small isolated bands of hunter-gatherers in the Pleistocene savannah. Although viruses and bacteria were on the scene even then, epidemics did not exist. Our ancestors had to live with (extracellular) infections caused by worms and parasites or by traumatic grazes, but they were not subject to epidemic waves since the small size and isolation of the tribes prevented their propagation.

After the last ice age, 10 – 12 . 000 years ago, it was the companies resident farmers who had to adapt their immune system – and with it their diet, metabolism and behavior – to infections (intracellular) of viruses, bacteria and fungi that caused frequent infections, due both to the increase (from ten to a hundred times ) of population density, both to the discovery of domestication, or to the close coexistence with farm animals that allowed the spillover of their human infections: a phenomenon known as zoonoses, which has been taking place for thousands of years, and which dismantles the bizarre conspiracy theses on the malicious origin of epidemics in laboratories.

Think, for example, of measles evolved from the plague of cattle, of the flu coming from pigs and poultry species, of smallpox that comes to us from cattle or camels, to whooping cough from pigs and dogs, the plague of mice, rabbits and hares, or the devastating haemorrhagic fevers (including Ebola) from bats and monkeys, also responsible for HIV. Although epidemics have been far more numerous and devastating in the pre-industrial and non-globalized 'bio' world, prejudices still lead some to believe that behind Covid – 19 there is environmental, animal or even (sic!) GMO exploitation. The cognitive errors (bias) that derive from our tribal past explain to us that in the epidemics unfortunately the magical-religious thought re-emerges which sees them as a divine punishment or, similarly, as Nature that rebels against human abuse.

The evolutionary framework also sheds light on ancient and present history. Social or religious conventions on food, sexuality and the treatment of corpses have been useful for example for avoiding diseases, but they also reflect an emotional logic, based on avoiding disgust – a very important theme, which hinges on the current neuroetic debate, with democratic repercussions, as will emerge from the conclusions. Think of the frequent ablutions required by the Koran, the different passages of Leviticus on a contagious and rashly aversive disease such as leprosy, or the Bible that forbids touching “the animals that crawl on the ground”. Other Semitic rules refer to the concept of maintaining the “purity” of the categories, for example by separating pork (with a cloven hoof) from milk.

Today we know that those responsible for the latest coronavirus epidemics, SARS in 2002 – 3, MERS 2012 – 14 and Sars-Cov 2, are the wet markets Asian, markets where the categories of species become contaminated because farm animals are slaughtered with the wild ones, which in rich China have become a status symbol called yewei , a culinary trend for wild specialties. The primary hosts of the coronavirus are bats, a virus attenuated by a long evolutionary cohabitation – as we have done with colds, also caused by other coronavirus species, which accompany us from the 1200 AD -, which then transmit to the human through secondary hosts such as the pangolin, the civet, the dromedaries and the snakes, animals precisely sold in the wet market . The promiscuity of rural Asian populations with poultry and pigs has also triggered the various seasonal epidemics of swine and avian influenza, as urban expansion has made possible contact in Africa with wild species such as the frugiferous bat, the viral reservoir that originated the recent Ebola outbreaks.

Evolution, it was said, also offers suggestions for the future. First, it suggests that in the absence of drugs and therapies, the ancient quarantine practices imposed by the Venetian republic in 1377 in the Dalmatian port of Ragusa (today Dubrovnik). Practices that would lead us for a certain period to live in small family groups such as in the time of hunter-gatherers, a cognitive and behavioral readjustment that would have many general psychological consequences, as well as educational consequences for children.

Second, evolution suggests that accepting the free movement of Sars-Cov 2, which has been cherished by some governments, is a eugenic and dangerous practice, not recommended by all international health organizations. Community immunity that would be achieved with 60% of the population infected is not insured at all because the virus could admit reinfections, would lead to the massacre of hundreds of thousands of citizens – with a lethality of around 10%, that of the virus (3-4%) plus that caused by the lack of intensive care necessary for 5-7% of the infected -, making Covid – 19 an endemic disease present in a portion of the population retransmissible both through human-human and perhaps human-animal contacts, being a potentially infectious virus for cats and dogs (which have a vaccine for alpha-coronavirus and enteric coronavirus) and farm animals such as pigs. If for this or other reasons we are unable to eliminate the pandemic, modular quarantine practices could be introduced, which according to the waves isolate areas, people and entire production sectors, using sanitary gates with buffers and systems for controlling population movements via cell phones and social.

Evolution also helps us on these democratic and cognitive aspects. The “limited rationality” shows that our architecture of choices in a context of risk, especially health, is maladaptive, taking longer than necessary to make effective decisions in epidemic contexts, as shown by the delays of many nations in containment measures. Neuro-cognitive studies on the “behavioral immune system” suggest to us that during epidemics, human groups, whose ethical attitudes are altered by the perception of disgust and disease, tend to heighten antisocial, xenophobic and undemocratic feelings, unfortunately confirmed by the accusations of ouncer mutually exchanged between states and, above all, by the growing restrictive measures imposed by the quarantine. The brain of the Pleistocene tends to have the upper hand in these contexts, instead it is necessary to activate the prefrontal areas to produce a fair balance between the needs for social distancing, trust in subjective responsibility and individual freedoms. The suggestion towards political decision-makers is therefore to use tools of recommendation and incentives towards the population, at the limit of mutual control or social stigma, instead of pure coercion. Also in this case history reminds us that once contracted, regaining rights and spaces of freedom is a complicated practice and often crowned with failure.