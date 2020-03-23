coronavirus:-not-only-washing-your-hands,-drying-them-carefully-is-also-essential

You are always advised to wash your hands well for at least 20 seconds . But drying them is also essential, because it removes the wet, potential vehicle of pathogens, and because the clutch eliminates traces that may have remained. And the type of towel also counts in the hospital

Wash frequently the hands with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds , is an important tool for significantly reducing contagions . During the coronavirus emergency, we repeated it – or rather, the authorities repeated it – now numerous times. However, not only washing them, but also drying them is an integral part of the process that leads to their complete cleaning of this “Through” infections. Two British researchers from the University of Swansea confirmed this in a study published in the Journal of Infection Prevention .

Drying your hands helps remove pathogens

The two British authors, John Gammon and Julian Hunt, have carried out a review of numerous scientific results on the subject and have confirmed that drying your hands well with a clean towel is essential for a correct hand hygiene and therefore for the removal of any pathogens. This is because on the one hand we eliminate the wet , which in fact can be a vehicle of microorganisms, even not good for we. On the other, moreover, just the clutch that is applied when drying is able to further remove possible traces of pathogens. And not drying or drying them with care can also hurt the skin, increasing in certain cases, especially if you do it repeatedly, the risk of dermatitis. Today's analysis mainly concerns the elimination of bacteria, although the authors have specified, in an article, just published on The Conversation , that the results can be relevant and extended also to the case of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 .

Hospital infections, in general more dangerous

But even the “how” to dry your hands can make a difference, especially in the hospital: some methods may be more effective than others. The two researchers analyzed the publications that address the topic from the point of view of what happens in Hospital. Here for various reasons – the presence of resistant strains, the greater fragility of people who are sick and hospitalized, for example, have surgical wounds – the risk of even important infections is higher. Hospital infections are the most frequent and serious complication of healthcare according to the Higher Institute of Health – obviously we specify that, especially for patients hospitalized with coronavirus, specific protocols are put in place so that the virus is not transmitted to other patients or to medical personnel.

For this reason, if we go to hospitals or clinics even for a simple visit or to visit a relative, here is what we need to know about how to dry our hands.

How to dry your hands

So what's the best way to dry your hands? Absorbent paper , or paper towels, is preferable and is the tool to be used in hospital, whether a visit is made for both health care and hospitalized patients. While the electric towel – hot air or jet dryers – as well as the roller towel, the one that rewinds, are not recommended in healthcare facilities.

The electric and roller towels

The electric towel is often considered more sustainable , however it can increase the dispersion of particles and microorganisms in the air, contaminating the environment. The result is especially valid for other pathogens and in hospitals, while there is no evidence that remains in the air regarding the new coronavirus, as explained above. The roller towel or roll is not recommended in the hospital because when it is completely rolled up it dries again with a part already used. And this could be a source of contact with any pathogens.