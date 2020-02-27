coronavirus,-now-that-“we-are-the-others”

Entry to Italians is forbidden. It seems to go back to the dark times of the Second World War, of those years when the Italians were not even considered white. And instead it happens (in part legitimately) today. Following the arrival of the coronavirus in Italy , various restrictions were imposed on our country. From inside and outside.

There are twelve countries that completely prohibit entry to Italians and to those who have been in Italy in the last fourteen days: Israel, Maldives, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, El Salvador, Mauritius, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Vietnam, Cape Verde, Kuwait and Seychelles.

Romania quarantines those arriving from Lombardy and Veneto, Malta and Iceland instead request voluntary quarantine for those arriving from the Italian regions where the coronavirus was detected.

And again, health checks on board the flights for all Italian citizens traveling to Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Croatia and Lithuania. France strongly discourages its fellow citizens from moving to Northern Italy, as well as Spain, Greece, Turkey, Russia and Croatia. Finally, the US has placed our country in band two of the health alert but Trump has said he is ready to block flights. In short, the world is quarantining Italy and the Italians all over the world.

And how do we feel? We talked about it with Prof.ssa Emiliana De Blasio , sociologist of communication at the Luiss University.

How are we managing this forced isolation?

«Everything changed in a very rapid time. Today is a completely new situation for us, we are used to being mobile, inside and outside of Italy. If traditionally we move house very infrequently, at least according to national statistics, however, we are a people who move a lot and this is a completely new situation. The first consequence is a small shock “.

What kind?

«I see a small individual shock in the fact that in some way we return to a life that we no longer knew, which is that of walking outside the home, dating the closest friends, paying attention when going to a place public. This is completely new for us Italians. We are very very used to an active relational and social life, in this sense, cutting ourselves off from all of this involves a shock “.

And what are the reactions?

“What I noticed for example on social media is that this shock also translates into anger, the anger that is felt by the Italian citizens themselves towards other Italian citizens who for fear probably moved from the isolation area. There is a double level of fear, the first is the one that makes you move from the place where you are forced to, for security measures. Unfortunately, this fear depends on the lack of trust in the institutions. The second is hatred for those who contravene this type of decision, as you come here and infect me. It is a very new perception in Italy, I have always seen it try towards the other “.

Now, we can say it, the others are us.

«Yes, the third level of analysis is that it seems to me that we are realizing what it means to be others. So far we have not thought much about what it meant to be other than us, to be extra-European, to have another skin color, but this does not only happen in Italy. The problem is that we are others for countries that we felt extremely contiguous “.

Like France, for example.

“The moment Marine Le Pen asks President Macron several times to end relations with Italy, you realize that there is no transversal alliance, even between populist parties in Europe and that finally this type of alliance does not it is worth nothing against a measure that concerns something even more intimate, compared to nationalism, which is the state of health. So this affects us very closely, because in fact it can affect each of us “.

What can we learn?

«I hope this is a time when we can reflect on what it means to be others. We can recover a little empathy and solidarity that was the basis of our social glue, maybe we also remember what it means to be Italian, we have really overcome many crises, we have proved it. I am sorry that we are unable to convey that we have grown, it is as if the media have remained to tell a unique stereotype of us “.

Where did the media narration go wrong?

«This psychosis that I hope will end soon is certainly also linked to the way in which we represented ourselves through the media. Later, we should understand what has gone wrong, we have created a stereotype of ourselves in the face of a crisis situation. If we had not represented ourselves like this, the other countries would probably have been more reassured towards us “.

READ ALSO

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, do we have treatments available?

READ ALSO

Codogno, the coronavirus told by teenagers

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, children and school: what to do with their children at home?