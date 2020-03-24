coronavirus,-ok-to-drones-to-control-citizens'-movements

The drones can be used by the police to control the movements of citizens and to detect any violations of the rules decided to contain the coronavirus infection. This was decided by ENAC, the National Civil Aviation Authority: with an ordinance it specified which devices can be used and also the modalities « for the containment of the coronavirus epidemiological emergency . “

The local police, until April 3 , as foreseen by the dpcm of March 8 and 9, will be able to control the movements of the population «with remotely piloted aircraft systems with vehicles aircraft of take-off operating mass of less than 25 kg “.

The drones can be used in cases where the pilot is able to maintain visual contact with the aircraft.

The checks may be carried out « also on urban areas where there is little population exposed to the risk of impact», as it is written in the ENAC note, and where «not it will also be necessary to issue an authorization by this Body and the compliance of the operations with the standard scenarios will not be required “. All the State Bodies of the Navigation Code and the local Police of the Italian Municipalities, therefore, are authorized to operate with their own “remotely piloted aircraft”, for monitoring in the areas facing all the civil airports and identified as “red areas” , at a maximum altitude of 15 meters “. The priority is given to “aircraft traffic to / from airports and the responsibility of both giving priority to aircraft in flight and separating them remains with the drone operator.”

other countries, such as France and Belgium, are also using drones to check that the population respects the travel restrictions established to contain the coronavirus emergency.

The digital solutions to contain the epidemic

Meanwhile, the Minister for Technological Innovation and Digitization (Mid), Paola Pisano, with the Ministry of Health, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are looking for experts capable of suggesting to the I govern the best technological solutions to contain the epidemic. The aim is to “identify, in the next 3 days, the best digital solutions available on the market for telemedicine apps and data analysis tools, and coordinate the analysis at national level , the adoption, development and use of these solutions for monitoring and contrasting the spread of Covid – 19 “.

Among the initiatives taken into consideration, an app that tracks the movements of the population, signals the places frequented by the infected, allows to trace the citizens with whom contact has taken place. This is a strategy adopted in South Korea. The positive aspect is the containment of the virus without the need to block a country's production system. The negative is that the app must be installed by everyone and that the data, crossed with those of the security cameras, create a mass surveillance system. In Israel the Israeli security agency, the Shin Bet, temporarily allowed to track the telephones to identify the movements of the infected and enforce quarantine. If someone tests positive for coronavirus, their movements and contacts are reconstructed up to a couple of weeks before. A decision sparked controversy in the country, concerned about the consequences of privacy.

Another possibility: to acquire data from the large technological companies , which always know where we have been and can easily trace our movements of the last ones 10 days. “At that point it would be possible for the health authorities to notify the people who came into contact with the infected person, without telling them the name of the person in question,” Agi explained to Massimo Canducci, chief innovation officer of Engineering , one of the main Italian ICT. “Once this is done, the state must guarantee the destruction of that data, because otherwise it is certain that a privacy problem would be created”.

