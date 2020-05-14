coronavirus,-over-20-thousand-italians-are-asking-to-be-farm-workers

They were bartenders, served as waiters in restaurants, worked as tourist guides. And now, together with those who, even before the coronavirus emergency and the economic crisis, did not have a job, are applying to work as laborers in the fields. More than 20 thousand Italians have registered on the databases of the major agricultural organizations which, concerned about the shortage of agricultural labor caused by restrictions on mobility, have created special platforms to cross the offers of the companies with the questions of those who are looking for a job in the sector.

According to Courier: in just over a month at the Agrijob platform of Confagricoltura I am 17 thousand questions, 12 approximately thousand of Italians. To date Coldiretti, Jobincountry, have so far registered in 10 approximately thousand, almost 9 thousand Italians. On 24 April the Work with Italian CIA Farmers platform began to work, which collected, in two weeks, 2. 500 applications, of which about 2 thousand from Italians. One third are women. Someone changed their mind shortly after submitting the request, others are waiting for a response from potential employers , while others are already in the fields.

«We receive several requests from the Ligurian coast», explained Domenico Paschetta, from the Cuneo cooperative Agrifrutta , “from 30-40 enni who worked in tourism. We need, between collection and packaging, of 500 people. In recent years, foreigners were 90% foreigners . But now, with the difficulty of moving from Albania, Romania and Poland, we are looking for local people without accommodation problems: in the past the Municipalities had organized themselves with reception facilities, this year with distancing it will be more difficult “.

The labor shortage problem , however, has not yet been resolved. With the blockade of the borders, in Italy, according to Coldiretti, there have been missing about two hundred thousand laborers foreigners hired regularly who arrived temporarily in our country for the harvest season, to then return home. The picking of cherries has started in Puglia, then the apricots will start, then the plums and peaches, from the south, to then go back up the boot. The harvest of table grapes began in May in Sicily, the first pears will be harvested in June, the first apples in August and, in the meantime, the harvest will begin, while the olive harvest will start in October and the kiwi will start in November.

