coronavirus:-patients-with-mild-symptoms-still-infectious-8-days-after-recovery

Coronavirus patients can still be infectious eight days after healing. This is revealed by a small study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine , from which it emerged that half of the patients observed were still carriers of the virus even after the symptoms had disappeared .

The researchers examined 16 patients with mild symptoms hospitalized at Treatment Center of PLA General Hospital in Beijing, between the 28 January and February 9.

«The most significant discovery of our study is that half of the patients continued to spread the virus even after the resolution of the their symptoms , “said Yale School of Medicine co-author Lokesh Sharma in a statement, as reported by the New York Post.

On average, patients still had the virus two and a half days after the total disappearance of symptoms, but individual cases went up to eight days. “This is information that provides a useful indication for doctors and administrators to ensure that patients recovered do not spread the virus further”, the researchers specified.

«Who has had mild respiratory symptoms from COVID – 19 and is remained at home to not infect people, it would do well to extend the quarantine for another two weeks after recovery, so as to make sure not to infect other subjects, “the co-author of the study Lixin Xie of Chinese PLA General Hospital .

In Italy, similar provisions have already been adopted well in advance. Currently, once healed, you are considered “convalescent carriers”. Consequently, additional 15 days of isolation plus two controls with swabs are needed, two days of distance from each other. Only when both swabs are negative , the patient can truly say he is cured and not contagious.

