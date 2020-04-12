coronavirus,-“phase-2”:-how-will-it-restart?

A slow, gradual recovery awaits Italy on May 4th. According to what Giuseppe Conte said, the recovery will be closely linked to the trend of the epidemic curve and, if necessary, diversified among the Regions. “I promise that if conditions are met even before May 3, we will try to take action accordingly,” said the premier, who has delegated planning for what will be tomorrow to a team of three structures. The new committee headed by Vittorio Colao, together with the scientists and technicians of Palazzo Chigi, has developed a plan that can ensure a gradual return to normal.

Among the rules taken into consideration by the team, here are the most significant.

THE CLEANING FACTOR

Offices and shops, following the reopening, will have to observe strict hygiene rules. Public spaces, whose ventilation systems must be clean, will have to sanitize and wash the rooms twice a day. One, before the opening hours to the public, the other, in a mid-day break, to be agreed with employees or staff.

THE DISINFECTANT GEL

Each room must have a hand sanitizer gel dispenser at the entrance: in offices, the dispenser must be placed next to touch screens and keyboards. In public places or in shops, next to the cash desk so that those who pay with the Pos can wash their hands first.

DISPOSABLE GLOVES

Those who go shopping will have to wear disposable latex gloves. The same gloves, together with the masks, must be by those who work in contact with the public or by those who work in spaces where the social distance of one meter cannot be guaranteed.

ONE AT A TIME IN THE STORES

The measurement of the staggered entrances, so as to guarantee respect for social distances, will continue even after May 4th. In rooms measuring less than 40 square meters, you can enter one at a time , while in larger premises the relationship between customers and operators must be one by one.

NOTHING Beautician

The beauty shops, hairdressers, bars and pubs will be among the last to be able to reopen. Once the go-ahead is obtained, they will have to commit themselves to work only by appointment, so as to guarantee correct management of customers and spaces. The restaurants must then undertake to distance the tables by two meters, keeping the social distance of one meter between consumers and waiters.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Bus, tram and subway trips will have to be intensified because on board you can only get on if staggered. That is, there will be an obligation to travel seated, but not all available places may be occupied.

NOTHING KISSES OR HUGS

In the aftermath of the Coronavirus, the ban on contact outside the home will remain. No kisses to say goodbye, therefore, no hugs between friends.

