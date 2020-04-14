coronavirus-«phase-2»:-what-will-change-between-shopping-and-restaurants

Crises are process accelerators and one of the effects of the Covid pandemic – 19 will be a leap forward in years as regards our way of eating and buying . We went back to cooking at home, only at home, but especially after sixty years from the last ration card, we lined up. Three generations, from 70 years onwards, have faced for the first time with the fact that what we took for granted is not. Once the prohibitions are over, when “phase 2” begins, some habits will be consolidated by now, others will vanish as they came.

Will we be better? According to Darwin “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the most reactive to changes” . The evolution will be rapid but above all lasting, better equip yourself to face it. Here are our forecasts.

WE WILL EAT AS SOON

Untraceable yeast, flour and canned products that are snapped up, the pasta that is recovering in consumption after years. Many of the spending statistics of these pandemic weeks will only be a memory, however, certainly not an indicator of our new lives . Sooner or later we will return to normal, we will return to work and therefore also to eat ready meals. We will spend less, the crisis will be inevitable, but the small revolution we will witness will be in the “how” rather than the “what” we will consume. We will not change our diet, however and the trends in the sector to be observed will no longer be those on avocado toast and oat milk, but on distribution channels, technologies and new gestures to be made automatic .

THE NEW “COMMERCIAL APPROACH”

The quarantine closed the Italians at home, imposed safety distances but also polarized habits: proximity trade was rediscovered and home delivery at the same time . Two phenomena that the sociology of consumption has always thought of in contrast to each other but which instead will simply be our future in the cities : I go on foot to buy some fresh or daily products comfortably at home, I get all the rest of the door. The resurgence of proximity commerce and on the other side of e-commerce and delivery services was already a reality in large cities, just think that immense shopping malls have been in crisis for years and that the chains themselves are in fact, investing in urban mini-markets – the new groceries of the past practically.

SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL

Not only in reality, due to the restrictions when the phenomenon of e-commerce and delivery exploded, the giants have struggled to try to satisfy the boom in requests, while instead the independent and micro-activities have proved to be agile, fast and with a different, more interesting product range . While the big names slowed down shipping times, specialized e-commerce has been revived. Davide has won on Goliath and has the opportunity thanks to the ability to retain many new customers.

THE INFINITE E-COMMERCE

Not being able to leave the house and travel more than 200 meters, the choice of products and services that seemed infinite to us until yesterday has dramatically reduced order after order. But after a first moment of austerity imposed by the circumstances, e-commerce and delivery have made access to goods potentially infinite again . At home you can get everything that weighs, which I already know, which would be unavailable in the traditional large-scale retail trade. Baskets of water, toilet paper, favorite biscuits, farmer's cheeses and organic vegetables, panettone or colombe, Modica chocolate or natural wine. According to Nielsen data , the contagion emergency has led to an increase in online sales of consumer products equal to 81% , approximately 30 percentage points more than the period preceding the explosion of the linked health emergency. We felt trapped because we could not “go”, but magically we also discovered that things could come to us, like the mountain with Muhammad . And the choice is much wider.

A NEW PERCEPTION OF TIME AND NEED

We learned to wait, patient, in line or that finally the parcel rang at the home intercom. Now-immediately-now you can only have what you find in the surroundings, for the rest you need to plan, and wait. Normality for generations had been turned upside down by Amazon Now, by deliveries in 24 hours or better still in the day, by a trade based on impulse which, the name says it, is not reasoned . Now we have learned to evaluate better , to ask ourselves if we really need something, that is if we still want it in a week. Often the answer is no. We will consume more carefully .

HYGIENE AS A STRATEGIC ASSET

Distanced, frightened, much more aware of the health risks of correct hygiene , this will become an irreplaceable added value in the restaurant sector. Latex gloves, covered head, masks and strict controls (for real) will be the norm when preparing food. Already we assume waiters in masks and standard of service at the table where the “do it yourself” will become the norm . For the first time, the hygienic safety of the premises will take on a fundamental importance in customer preferences.

GOODBYE PASSING CUSTOMERS

Who is working? Who will recover later? The answer is the same, who had previously had a relationship with their customer and had cultivated it over time . Restaurants with a consolidated regular clientele will immediately start working again because they will be the first places you want to go, that you trust, that you want to support. The anonymous places that have staked everything on the passage, on hit and run tourism, on the “customer by chance”, will have great difficulties.

DINNER FOR TWO AND IN THE OPEN AIR

No to crowded rooms, no to tables, no to gatherings, even in a restaurant. Those days are and will be long gone, especially for rooms with crowded and closed rooms you will have to proceed to decrease the tables and ensure the distances. For pizzerias or trattorias with a high number of customers, this will mean rethinking the accounts, because with 1/3 of the tables occupied, we do not reach the end of the month. Those who have gardens, outdoor spaces and large rooms or with spaced tables, will certainly be rewarded both by regulations and by customer choices.

MILLENNIALS IN POWER

We will get out of the crisis thanks to the Millennials and the generation Z. They will be the first to return to work and consume, to want to get out and find sociality. And with them, their favorite places.

LESS SHARING, LESS CONVIVIALITY

The dishes to be shared, the trays, the trays, and the food to be eaten with the hands were very much liked. We will most likely return to eat each one on their own plate, with cutlery and to manage the promiscuity of cutlery and bread baskets with much more attention than before.

DIGITAL BOOKING, FREE CANCELLATION

Managing the flow in restaurants will be a necessity, hygienic and financial, and early booking will become the norm. It will be the right time that reservations with a credit card, prepaid – but with free cancellation will really become established. This is the new trend also in tourism, because what will remain in us will be the awareness of unpredictability in life.