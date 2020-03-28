coronavirus:-photos-of-pope-francis-in-the-deserted-square-that-impress-the-world

The crackle of the rain, the sound of the bells that joins that of an ambulance and an empty square in which a single man dressed in white moves, with the face tried by fatigue and a message of hope in the heart. The images of the blessing Urbi et Orbi celebrated by Pope Francis in a deserted San Pietro in the late afternoon of 27 March travel around the world and impress for the exceptional nature of the event : for the first time in history, the Holy Father blesses the crowd by granting the plenary indulgence at a distance, without anyone leaving embraced by Bernini's colonnade as it always has been.

«For weeks it seems that evening has fallen. Dense darkness has thickened on our squares, streets and cities ; they took over our lives filling everything with a deafening silence and a desolate void, which paralyzes everything in its passage: you can feel it in the air, you can feel it in your gestures, the looks say it », explains Pope Francis accompanied by Guido Marini , the master of pontifical ceremonies who is the only one to be present there with Bergoglio together with the cameramen and photographers.

Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary “Urbi et Orbi” blessing from an empty St. Peter's Square amid coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/xhOCZV7Dsw pic.twitter.com/nXs5kKgzsR – ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2020

Everything around is immobile. The six candlesticks that illuminate the churchyard struggle with the rain to remain lit, while the Salus Populi Romani, the Byzantine icon preserved in Santa Maria Maggiore, and the Crucifix of San Marcello, object of the Romans' veneration during the plague of the 1500, are the only elements present in a suspended San Pietro, framed by an unnatural blue light that some Twitter users think may be the result of a master of photography like Vittorio Storaro. «We found ourselves afraid and lost, all fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and necessary, all called to row together , all in need of comforting each other », Francis insists nailing humanity to its responsibilities: the cult of the self, the swagger of intentions, the urgency to feel« healthy »and invincible in a “sick world”.

From this colonnade that embraces Rome and the world the blessing of God descends on you like a consoling embrace. Pic.twitter .com / and 71 Zw1X 01 J – Pope Francis (@Pontifex_it) March 27, 2020

The message arrives loud and clear in every corner of the globe, regardless of whether one is a believer or not: the 27 March a new chapter of history is written together with the silent walk of the Pope in Via del Corso just to pay homage to the two icons symbol of Christianity, the Salus Populi Romani and the Crucifix of San Marcello. It was the 15 March. The images of empty St. Peter's Square are incredible and surprising yet, although there were no faithful, that Square has never been so crowded: only in Italy, the blessing Urbi et Orbi of the Pope was followed on television by a total of 17 millions of spectators and the 63% of share – of which 8.6 million only on Raiuno. The moment is delicate, the coronavirus emergency it spreads all over the world and the Church can do no more than encourage reflection and prayer: with the hope that this “storm”, as the Pope called it in his homily, will soon give way to peace.

