coronavirus-positive-dybala-and-maldini.-atalanta-valencia-contagion-detonator

Still positive in Italian football. Prestigious names, champions of today and yesterday. «Hi everyone, we just got the test result and both me and Oriana tested positive at Covid 19 . Fortunately, both you and I are fine and in perfect condition. Thanks for the messages of affection ». So Paulo Dybala and his fiancée Oriana Sabatini communicated with a tweet their positivity to the Coronavirus. Dybala is the third Juventus player, after Rugani and Matuidi. A little more than a hour later another news arrived: Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel are swab positive results.

The Maldini had both come into contact with a positive person, after the first symptoms they informed the doctor and underwent the swab. AC Milan announced it on the official website. The former Milan and national team champion – now the club's technical director – and his son – who recently joined the first team – have already spent over two weeks in their home without external contacts, as required by medical and health protocols. They will now extend their quarantine for the time required for complete clinical recovery.

Dybala is currently in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March in the his home in Turin. In these days, before the outcome, the “Joya”, as her fans call it, had been very active on social networks, posting home scenes with Oriana: in the kitchen, while training or while relaxing. Messages immediately arrived from many among friends and colleagues. The first was that of his brotherly friend, Alejandro “Papu” Gomez, captain of Atalanta. «We are with you», the words accompanied by a little heart. At the moment the positive players in Serie A are 15 : 3 from Juventus, 7 from Sampdoria, 3 from Fiorentina, 1 from Hellas Verona and 1 from Milan. Remember that all the activities of our football clubs – including training – are obviously suspended.

Meanwhile, we focus more and more attention on what has already been called the “Match Zero”, or Atalanta-Valencia Champions League game, played in San Siro on 19 February . That evening in San Siro – with UEFA that had not yet made any decisions on the matter – there were more 2500 Spanish fans. Francesco Le Foche, immunologist, head of the immuno-infectious disease day hospital of the Policlinico Umberto I of Rome, he referred to the thousands of fans present – all from the area of ​​Bergamo, the most affected Italian city, and Valencia – speaking of «relevant times» and « atmosphere of collective euphoria that could have favored viral replication “.

Atalanta-Valencia may have proved to be the detonator of the contagion and of the Bergamo anomaly. Massimo Galli, head of the infectious diseases department at the Sacco in Milan, explained that “Certainly that game may have been an important vehicle of contagion”.