coronavirus:-problems-for-children,-from-the-hour-of-air-to-the-markers-denied-(until-yesterday)

The case of Montevarchi , the lonely children at home after losing the grandmother and with the hospitalized mother, is not unique. There are other guys in this situation in Italy. In Bari two boys are helped by their carabiniere father's colleagues.

In Milan , a structure has been activated at the weekend to host children with parents hospitalized with coronaviruses who do not have a family network and must stay in quarantine. Through the social cooperative La Cordata there are educators present 24 hours on 24. A fundraiser to buy tablets has also started, so that children can stay in touch with parents and teachers.

Children children of separate parents have the right to move. The right to visit sanctioned by judgments of separation or divorce prevails over the directives of the government which sanctioned social distancing. You can bring your child to your spouse on the established days and times. Even for these children, beyond moving from one house to another, there is an obligation not to go out.

For all children forced to stay at home, there is the problem of movement. There are those who pointed out that dogs were considered in the ordinances, but not children who are not entitled to the walk . Those whose houses have a garden or a shared courtyard, when it can be used, have an alternative solution. The rest are not, as public parks and gardens are closed.

For this reason, a request started from Milan: «We must guarantee all children and young people at least one hour of air per day while respecting the anti-contagion rules that prohibit gatherings and provide for safety distances ». The Facebook post of Diana De Marchi, Pd councilor in Milan, has collected dozens of comments and messages of support.

Diana de Marchi, councilor of the city of Milan says so. Yes, we do not understand the need to thicken deprivation … Posted by Simona Giannetti on Friday, March 27, 2020

The proposal points to the next decrees and ordinances: «the possibility of a short trip per day, on foot, running, accompanied by a parent or an adult who guarantees the respect for safety distances, without any gathering or parking in playgrounds or gardens “. Pedagogists agree that it is essential for children, but they also say they are more capable than adults of adapting. “They have a lot more imagination than us and the game is part of their life, indeed it is their life, so they are certainly able to organize themselves” explained the pedagogists Daniele Novara and Marta Versiglia at Vanity Fair .

The fear is that the permitted exit will be a loophole for adults and will not be organized without the risk of gatherings. Although tiring, according to pedagogists, the invitation to follow is to stay at home. However, there are almost 15 thousand signatures collected by the petition on Change.org.

One hundred and fifty Florentine parents wrote to the mayor Nardella asking for “a specific protocol of behavior, which allows families a minimum time in the open air for children”. The mayor replied that there is no ban on walking near home, while respecting the rules. However, the rules say that you have to be alone and how can a child go out alone? For older children Anna Oliverio Ferraris, professor of Psychology at Sapienza University in Rome, recommended long phone calls with friends, which the little ones manage to do less easily.

If the battle of the hour of air seems difficult to win, that of the denied markers has seen some success. Pencils, markers and notebooks are back on sale in supermarkets in Piedmont and should also be able to buy in Milan. The stationery departments of the supermarkets had been closed and these goods had not been considered as basic necessities. The response of many has been that they are not for adults, but for children, yes.

