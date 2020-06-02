coronavirus-puts-80-million-children-at-risk-of-vaccinations

The coronavirus pandemic is putting tens of millions of children at risk of stopping mass vaccination campaigns against diseases such as measles and polio. WHO Gavi and Unicef ​​sound the alarm

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus , at least 80 millions of children are at risk of not undergoing vaccinations against diseases such as diphtheria , measles and poliomyelitis. The alarm was raised by the World Health Organization (WHO), Unicef ​​and Gavi, according to which the Covid – 19 has stopped vaccination programs in dozens of countries, and thus risks re-opening the way to a potential reappearance of deadly diseases, today preventable with the vaccine . “Immunization is one of the most powerful and fundamental tools for preventing diseases in the history of public health. But Covid – 19 threatens to compromise the services of worldwide immunization ”, WHO director general explained during a press conference Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus . “This means that tens of millions of children, who live in both rich and poor countries, are at risk of diseases such as diphtheria, measles and pneumonia “.

While the entire scientific community is concentrating on finding an effective cure and vaccine against the new coronavirus , since March m many countries have temporarily and legitimately suspended mass vaccination campaigns against diseases such as cholera , measles, meningitis, poliomyelitis, tetanus, typhoid and yellow fever, to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus trying to keep the social distancing maintained during the early stages of the pandemic. “The our initial analysis suggests that the provision of immunization services is seriously hampered in at least 68 countries and is likely to affect approximately 80 millions of children under the age of one year who live in these countries “, specified Tedros.

According to the estimates of Unicef ​​, the agency of United Nations for children, at least 24 millions of people in 21 Low-income countries are at risk of lose vaccinations against poliomyelitis, measles, typhoid, yellow fever, cholera, rotavirus, Hpv, meningitis A and rubella. In particular, they specify by Unicef, the vaccination campaigns against measles were suspended in 27 countries and those against poliomyelitis in 38 States. This interruption, explains Unicef ​​executive director Henrietta Fore , is due to several factors, such as the need to respect social distancing, the fact that many health centers have focused their efforts on the new coronavirus and that many parents were unable to bring their children to vaccination centers due to travel restrictions. “We cannot let the fight against one disease go to the detriment of the long-term progress of the fight against other diseases”, explains Fore. “Although circumstances may require you to temporarily suspend some immunization efforts , they must start again as soon as possible, or we risk exchanging one fatal outbreak with another “.

Keeping immunization schedules will not only prevent further outbreaks , but it will also guarantee the availability of the infrastructure we need to distribute a possible vaccine against the global Covid – 19 . “If we neglect supply chains and immunization infrastructure, we also risk hindering our ability to get vaccines against Covid – 19 , which represent our best chance of defeating this pandemic when they are ready “, concluded the director Gavi, Seth Berkley.