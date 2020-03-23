coronavirus,-queen-elizabeth-at-93-discovers-video-calls

From 19 March the ninety-three year old queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace to put himself in “self-quarantine” at Windsor Castle , where he will remain until a date to be assigned together with the ninety-eight year old Prince Philip . Due to the advanced age of both, caution is needed during the coronavirus emergency. But His Majesty, like all grandmothers forced to isolate themselves from the emergency, suffers from the distance of relatives, in particular grandchildren and grandchildren, who cannot see it in person.

And so, at 93 years, will learn to use a new technological tool: video calls . His staff, as told The Telegraph , in the coming days I will bring all the necessary equipment to the castle to facilitate remote conversations with the family. And then he will give His Majesty an “accelerated course” of video calls.

This for Queen Elizabeth is only the last stage of her intense relationship with technology: in 1976 was the first queen to send an email , in 2012 he recorded his Christmas message for the first time in 3D, in 2014 wrote his first tweet . And in March 2019, in 92 years, sent his first Instagram post via IPad . Filling up on likes and views (more than 1.7 million).

