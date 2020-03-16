coronavirus,-queen-elizabeth-leaves-buckingham-palace:-“too-many-people”

Escape from Buckingham Palace : if it were a film, probably, would be called so. Unfortunately, however, of fiction in this case there is nothing: the struggle al coronavirus is real and everyone is trying to run for cover. Each state, with government decrees ad hoc , and each individual, trying to protect their own health and that of others. Queen Elizabeth is no exception who, in fact, left her home to move to the Windsor Castle .

«The English sovereign and her husband Filippo have been moved for security reasons », reveals a source to the New York Post. «I am in good health , but the staff thought that leaving the center of London is the best precautionary measure “. A sort of quarantine voluntary for the monarch, who will perform next month 94 years, and for the Duke of Edinburgh , who instead goes for the 99. “On the other hand, too many people circulate in Buckingham , there is danger”.

So why take a chance when you have the chance to move in in another royal residence, quieter, not even 35 kilometers away? To tell the truth the Mirror claims that it is simply one shift for the weekend, but it remains difficult to think that next week the queen will move a other time : the situation in the United Kingdom , in fact, is getting worse by the hour, and the number of infected he passed it 1400.

Besides, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, even without proclaiming a stringent red zone as they did Italy , France and Spain , asked people over the age of seventy years not to leave the house, unless strictly necessary . Among other things, the sovereign in the coming days would have had two public meetings in Cheshire and Camden , who are already canceled because of the virus: «They will be reprogrammed », assures his staff.

When? It is a question that, to date, no one can answer with certainty.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the royals of Europe between swabs and quarantines

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: France and Spain armored