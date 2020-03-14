coronavirus:-roche-italia-donates-drugs,-devices-and-medical-equipment

Although what we are experiencing is one of the darkest and most difficult moments for our country, the concrete testimonies of solidarity and generosity do not wait. Joining the chorus of multiple donations received in favor of Italian hospitals is Roche Italy , who took the field to give their precious support.

«We have considered it right to adhere to the invitation of the President of the Republic – affirms the President and CEO of Roche Maurizio de Cicco – who recommended to everyone absolute cohesion and mandatory commitment to face the emergency.

A company like ours cannot fail to respond to the appeal because we are an integral part of the national health system, serving patients, health workers and across the country. I want to take this opportunity to testify our gratitude to all doctors, nurses, pharmacists, volunteers, all those who are on the front line to face and overcome a difficulty that will have the advantage of uniting us even more “.

The pharmaceutical company has started the operation «Roche does it in 4» with which it undertakes to make available to hospitals the resources necessary to deal with the emergency through four targeted actions:

Free transfer of your drug for rheumatoid arthritis . Although tocilizumab (RoActemra), the drug currently used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, is not indicated for the treatment of Covid pneumonia – 19, the scientific community is showing interest in its use after the inclusion in the Chinese guidelines. This is why the pharmaceutical group undertakes to provide it free of charge for the emergency period to all the Regions that request it , without prejudice to the stocks necessary to allow therapeutic continuity to patients suffering from pathologies for which the product is authorized. But not only. Until the emergency is resolved, the company provides free integrated telemedicine service for people with diabetes who allows communication of the Smart Digital Clinic medical record and the mySugr app.

Activation of the relevant voluntary service . Given the lack of health personnel, Roche offers its highly specialized staff. There are about 1. 000 people, the 50% of which operates throughout the territory and has a degree in scientific subjects. It is a human capital that can be partially and voluntarily made available to the system, to offer support and telephone advice by collaborating with those who already perform this difficult task

Donation of 1 million euro in protective devices for general practitioners and intensive care equipment . In collaboration with Cittadinanzattiva and FIMMG, the company undertakes to provide 1 million euros for the purchase of individual safety devices, masks and protective glasses for general practitioners who do not have one at the moment. This operation also includes a previous donation of helmets for ventilation of patients admitted to intensive care.

Promotion of the “stay at home, read a book” campaign aimed at the under 25. In collaboration with the Departments of Culture of Milan and Monza and Brianza, Roche will give a book accompanied by information material useful for raising awareness of the younger generations on the theme of the centrality of the individual and collective civic sense in a phase of health emergency.

