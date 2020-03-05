coronavirus,-schools-closed-all-over-italy-until-march-15th

Schools closed at least until 15 March. It was a hypothesis in the interview given to Corriere della Sera by Prime Minister Conte and it has become increasingly certain in continuing the day. At least until the middle of the month all schools in Italy and universities will be closed. The official announcement after the last go-ahead from the scientific committee.

“An unprecedented decision, but the priority is public health”, says the president of the national Presidi association Antonello Giannelli.

The choice comes to try to slow down the spread of the infection in the areas affected only marginally. A matter of time that also serves to strengthen intensive care: increase the number of places and better treat already hospitalized people. For Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna it is the third week of closing of the schools. All with the fundamental objective of not to collapse the health system with a higher number than the places of ICU admissions .

Adds the Minister of Education Azzolina to Corriere della Sera. “Now distance learning, which the MIUR had relaunched with a dedicated task force and site, will become fundamental in order not to interrupt the didactic continuity”. Lega secretary Matteo Salvini talks about financial aid to families: “Either you are working on a measure such as exceptional parental leave, which in my opinion is the best solution, or you are studying a measure to give families an economic reimbursement for help, to example with babysitting “.

The year should not be missed. The Minister of Education has ruled out lengthening the year and has decreed the validity of the school year also in derogation from the 200 minimum days of lessons established by law . For the moment, hypotheses such as the extension of the school calendar until the end of June or the elimination of the Easter holidays have no basis. Invalsi rehearsals and educational trips are suspended (probably beyond 15 March). Nothing is known of the final exam.

