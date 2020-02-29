coronavirus:-schools-in-the-north-towards-closure,-but-culture-could-reopen

While the number of people infected in Italy rises to 889, the government tries to understand what are the most appropriate measures to ensure that the coronavirus threat remains the most limited possible. The new social decree, pending final confirmation, will indicate that the schools of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, regions that count the 93% of national cases, will remain closed for another eight days, until Saturday, March 7. The infection would spread too fast and this is why the World Health Organization raised the global risk level bringing the president of the Veneto region Luca Zaia to review his plan to reopen educational institutions as early as Monday.

For experts, this phase, that of containment, is the most delicate: there is still a need for some time and a little more patience before spreading the “ceased danger”. In the meantime, however, the schools in Piedmont, Liguria, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche , which should return students to class from Monday, are starting again: the general conditions of these areas allow, in fact, the resumption of lessons without too much inconvenience. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità led by Professor Silvio Brusaferro has been invested with the decisive “epidemiological surveillance” to guarantee maximum safety and maximum control over citizens. Hence the responsibility passes from individual regions to doctors and scientists, professionals who know well the consequences, especially psychological, that coronavirus is bringing to our country.

“Work is being done on schools which will be generalized again for all regions, providing for uniform, shared and agreed behavior”, explains Commissioner Angelo Borrelli, while Education Minister Lucia Azzolina specifies that the Maturity exam is not in question and that the 200 days of attendance necessary to not miss the year have already been subscribed in yesterday's new economic decree. Universities, which are running remote courses for students, are also stuck, while public events continue to be banned for another eight days. Instead, we think of a gradual and contingent return to museums, theaters, cinemas and places of culture. Including the reopening of the Milan Cathedral starting from Monday 2 March, with tourists entering in tiers inside and on the terraces and with tickets booked online to avoid queuing at the ticket office.

