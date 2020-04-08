coronavirus,-scientific-doubts-about-mandatory-masks-in-lombardy

The new Lombardy ordinance imposes on citizens the obligation to wear masks when leaving their home, but scarves and scarves are also fine. Here are the doubts and perplexities of science

(photo: Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images)

Every time you leave the house it is mandatory to wear the mask, but also scarves and scarves . It is one of the most restrictive measures just introduced by the order of the Lombardy Region , according to which to limit the spread of the new coronavirus all citizens must leave their homes with masks, or in case of unavailability “even through simple scarves and scarves” , we read in the ordinance, able to cover nose and mouth.

But there are those on this last one containment measure he was very doubtful: for example, in recent days the head of the Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli said: “Mandatory mask? I don't use it because I respect distances. It is important to wear it if the distances are not respected “. While Franco Locatelli , president of the Superior Health Council, said: “There is no very strong evidence on the use of masks. We know they are useful for preventing infection from those infected, but the fundamental measure is respect for social distancing “. Not to mention that the masks have currently known supply problems.

We remember, in fact, that the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the use of masks are very clear: they are not used to protect themselves from infection, but to protect others from those who are positive for coronavirus . Therefore, you should only use them if you suspect you are positive, in the presence of Covid symptoms – 19, and if you are caring for a sick person. If their use is not associated with the main measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, i.e. maintain the safety distance Of at least one meter from each other and wash your hands regularly with water and soap , the masks become tools unnecessary. Furthermore, according to a WHO report of last January, the cloth masks (cotton or gauze) are not recommended under any circumstances. And, again for the WHO, there is not enough scientific evidence to demonstrate that coronavirus can be transmitted, as well as through the droplets , also via aerosol (and therefore remain for long periods of time suspended in the air), except in hospital settings.

And while masks are also mandatory in many Asian countries, in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, a definitive answer about their real effectiveness still seems not to come. As we told you, in fact, Ben Cowling , epidemiologist of the University of Hong Kong, had declared to Nature , regarding the difference between droplets and aerosols, which “the escaping particles can have a wide range of sizes. From very large to aerosols “, and in a recent article by Science, that masks can be effective. Both surgical and more protective ones N 95 , according to the expert, have proven to be able to prevent numerous cases of respiratory infection among healthcare professionals. “The idea that surgical masks are very important for healthcare professionals but they are not useful for the rest of the people would not make sense” , said the expert. Still in the same article Arnold Monto , an expert from the University of Michigan, added that if we knew which people they are asymptomatic positive we would make them wear the mask, ” but we don't know who I am ”. Another problem is that health workers have been educated on how to wear and remove them correctly, while the inexperience and a false sense of safety of the masks by people could make them become a serious problem.

Recall that there are different types of masks which, according to the opinion of science, they could all have a partial utility, if obviously used in the right way . There is the surgical one , the simplest type, which consists of a set of layers of non- fabric that form an impenetrable barrier to liquid droplets but permeable to air, and which are used by those infected (and not, therefore, to protect healthy people since they do not adhere perfectly to the face of the wearer, and also the eyes and other mucous membranes are left uncovered). Then, there are those called masks with filter, also indicated with the abbreviation N 95 , which manage to filter at least the 95% of the suspended particles in the air, including the possible presence of the new coronavirus .

As we told you, therefore, while the surgical mask it is used to protect people around, because it offers a shield to saliva droplets (but not aerosol), the N 95 offer partial protection only if worn correctly. Although, a study of the 2016 had highlighted that it is not said that these masks are really more effective than surgical ones, at least as regards the protection of healthcare workers from a viral disease such as l 'influence. A confirmed result, then, in a research of 2017, according to which a greater effectiveness of the N masks 95 has been verified only in the case of pathologies of bacterial origin, but not for the viral diseases . A partial utility of both masks which, however, is completely canceled by incorrect behavior in the way of wearing and removing them.

But what is then the most effective material capable of blocking the new coronavirus ? The scientific community is trying to answer this question by testing the most disparate materials of daily use, such as pillowcases, flannel pajamas and vacuum cleaner bags, which showed better results, and scarves and scarves which instead reported the lowest filtering degree for viral particles. To understand which material is better to put on the nose and mouth, if the masks are not available, just do a simple test of the light . “If the light passes through the fibers very easily and you can see the interweaving of fibers, it is not a good fabric”, explains to New York Times Scott Segal , of Wake Forest Baptist Health. “If the fabric has a more compact texture and the light does not pass through it so much, then it is the material you can use.” The Americans Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc), in fact, now recommend wearing cloth masks in public environments where other containment measures are difficult to comply with (while surgical masks and N 95 must be reserved for medical personnel only). And they recommend that the fabric upholstery must be washed regularly , depending on the frequency of use, in washing machine. Also, be careful how to remove them properly: “do not touch the eyes, nose and mouth when removing the masks from the face and wash your hands immediately after the removal “, explain the CoC.

As reported by the ministry of Health , we remember that to prevent the risk of infection with a new coronavirus remains of fundamental importance to take care of the hygiene of the hands and respect the safety distance . To put on and take off the mask , remember to carefully follow these steps: before putting on the mask, wash your hands with soap and water or with an alcoholic solution. Cover your mouth and nose with the mask making sure it fits snugly on your face and avoid touching the mask while you wear it (if you touch it, wash your hands). When it gets wet, replace it with a new one and do not reuse it; in fact they are disposable masks . Remove the mask by taking it from the elastic (do not touch the inside of the mask), immediately throw it in a closed bag and wash your hands.