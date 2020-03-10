coronavirus,-shops-and-supermarkets:-timetables-and-closings

The government did not do it, but private individuals are doing it. The shops, first in the closed area of ​​Lombardy and other provinces 14 provinces, now throughout Italy, have no obligation to lower the shutters. But they are doing it: for lack of customers and for civic sense . The decree to stem the contagion from coronavirus requires the closure of larger structures, such as supermarkets and shopping centers on the weekend. Leave open, but with quota entrances and with distance between customers, supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and parapharmacies .

The group Calzedonia has decided to close its stores for the first orange zone: «for to follow the government's indications to minimize the chances of contagion ». “Since we do not sell items of primary necessity,” reads a statement, “it seemed right to try to do everything in our power, to protect the health of our customers and employees as much as possible.” In addition to the Calzedonia brand, the group includes Intimissimi, Intimissimi Uomo, Tezenis, Falconeri, Signorvino, Atelier Emé. Throughout Italy the sales outlets are more 1700.

With the new decree, the deserted streets of the first working Monday in Milan with the closed region. Bars and restaurants can remain open from 6 to 18 with a distance of one meter between the patrons. However, many places have decided to close for lunch too.

It is the same position that other regions have already taken in recent days. If isolation is to be, then it might as well be closed, all the representatives of the Florentine trade immediately said. Confcommercio launched the proposal to close all the shutters immediately.

The shopping malls close on the weekend, open instead during the week. Even the furniture stores can remain open during the week. Access must be contingent and a distance of one meter must be kept between customers and visitors. On holidays and holidays, all medium and large sales structures must remain closed, such as those inside shopping malls and markets. Transport and delivery are possible.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni and the coronavirus: when the influencer does his duty (and does it well)

READ ALSO

Diego's nursery rhyme: «They call you crown but you are not a king»

READ ALSO

Families «broken» by the coronavirus