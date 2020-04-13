coronavirus,-sky-journalist:-«still-positive-after-a-month»

«After a month I am still positive for covid – 19». Giovanna Pancheri , a journalist from Sky Italia and correspondent from New York, discovered that she had been infected with the coronavirus on 23 last March. She had returned to Italy when isolation was not yet mandatory but a few days later the American city proved to be a den of the covid – 19.

“At the moment when you are told, it almost seems like a sentence without appeal,” says the journalist in a video on Instagram published on Easter day, after receiving the result of the second buffer and having discovered that she has not yet recovered from the disease.

«I was hoping to tell you about my complete recovery, unfortunately it is not so, today I had the result of the swab that is done fourteen days after the first diagnosis and I am still positive for covid – 19. “

In her detailed account of isolation, the journalist chose to share some important details on the symptoms and the course followed. “There are some things I would like to share, the fact that there are important symptoms such as loss of smell, for example, I no longer smelled the smells of lemon, orange and even pure alcohol “.

Then the importance of following the rules and experiencing isolation, thanks to which Giovanna Pancheri has not infected anyone in her family. “And I would also like to say that insulation works, I did it and it gave results. Simply by staying at home, also working from home the first few days, I really saved my family. Finally I would also like to say that I am an example of how this disease can last even longer than 14 days, the pad I did again on Friday and unfortunately this morning I got a new result of positivity. I will do it again hopefully in a week, I will keep you updated and I still wanted to make happy Easter greetings. Thanks to all of you who have written to me in these worried days. I think I have passed the most difficult phase of this disease “.

