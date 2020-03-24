coronavirus:-stay-at-home-and-listen-to-books-and-podcasts-for-free

It is true, we are closed (responsibly) within our home walls, but nothing prevents you from flying anyway with your imagination to other worlds. Maybe listening to that podcast that interested us so much or venture into the compelling plot of that book that we wanted to start for some time.

That's why Audible , Amazon company employed in the production of audio content, has decided to launch the initiative # acasaconaudible , which makes available to everyone, and not only for those who are registered for the service, hundreds of free titles. A project that brings with it an invitation, that of staying at home, but traveling with the imagination listening to the voices of many authors and narrators.

Just go to the site and choose your favorite genre. They range from the great classics of literature to proposals for children and teenagers. And again: information and current affairs podcasts, or those dedicated to self-improvement, but also contents to deepen science or review history and philosophy in a decidedly non-trivial way. Without a doubt the best way to clear your mind.

