coronavirus:-steps-forward-for-the-italian-vaccine.-but-it's-still-early-for-enthusiasm

The candidate vaccine made in Italy developed by the biotech company Takis has proven to be able to neutralize the new coronavirus . To report it was Luigi Aurisicchio , CEO of Takis, according to which the results are promising: a single dose of the vaccine, in fact, led a group of mice to develop antibodies effective in blocking the infection of the coronavirus on human cells. Clinical trials, however, will not begin before this summer. “Thanks to Spallanzani's skills, as far as we know, we are the first in the world to have demonstrated the neutralization of the Sars-Cov-2 by a vaccine “, specifies the Handle Aurisicchio. “We expect this to happen also in man”.

As we have told you, the vaccine candidates of the Takis ( of which two are more promising) are DNA vaccines potentially capable of rapidly mobilizing the immune system against the new coronavirus by injecting fragments of viral genes, which correspond to different parts of the now famous spike protein of the virus. This type of vaccine is administered through an injection into the muscle and subsequently a short electrical impulse that facilitates the entry of DNA fragments into the cells, activating the immune system . This technique is called electroporation , and probably in the human being there will be a need for a recall after the first administration.

However, after Aurisicchio's statements, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INMI) Lazzaro Spallanzani, where the tests were carried out, calls for caution, also because the company statement it has not been agreed or authorized by IMI. “On the basis of the data available so far, the institute, to the best of its knowledge, believes that it is not possible to reach conclusions of any nature on the efficacy of the potential vaccine candidate “. As we read in a note just released by Spallanzani, in fact, the Institute participated in a research proposal presented by Takis at the within an 'urgent' call launched to the European Community, which has not been funded. In view of the possible participation in further calls, preliminary and partial tests were carried out on the response in terms of neutralizing antibodies in mice inoculated with initial formulations of potential vaccines.

“The results of these tests, still under evaluation”, specifies the institution, “indicate that it is possible to detect inoculated animals a response in terms of neutralizing antibodies, which is the premise for the development of a study model based on the usual experimental animals “. The Institute, therefore, is currently completing the preliminary assessments , to decide whether to continue these studies and formalize specific agreements . In any case, specifies Spallanzani, “Inmi has not drawn up any official report and has not yet formally distributed the results of the examinations carried out”.