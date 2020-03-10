coronavirus:-stop-to-football-until-april-3.-chaos-in-the-champions-league

Italian football stops until April 3. Stop all leagues. The Coronavirus emergency does not give discounts to the ball that in the last few days was still continuing to rebound, despite the desolation of games played in ghostly atmospheres. From Serie A to amateurs, you don't play: the Conte decree blocks all national events. “There is no reason to gamble,” said the Premier. It was a signal asked by the whole sport and anticipated by the president of the CONI Giovanni Malagò.

Now the extraordinary Council has ratified the suspension. But there are no certainties about the recovery. Each decision is postponed to 23 March, the date on which another council was convened.

In such a gloomy and dramatic scenario, football could not remain outside. But the Serie A League – unable to stop on its own – had to wait for the government to stop. On Monday evening the last matches of our professional football were played, Sassuolo-Brescia 3-0 in Serie A and Chievo-Cosenza 2-0 in Serie B. It will recover – perhaps – after April 3, with a calendar yet to be defined. Meanwhile, some clubs – including Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio and Bologna – have suspended daily training, postponed until a later date.

However, the green light remains – for now – to the matches of the European cups, which will be played – in their majority – behind closed doors. It is a contradiction that – presumably – will not last long. For now Champions and Europa League are armored for Italian teams.

So Valencia-Atalanta tonight, so Inter-Getafe and Sevilla-Roma, both scheduled for Thursday. Napoli in Barcelona (Wednesday 18 March) will also play without audiences, while Juventus officials – in view of Juventus-Lyon tomorrow night – after looking for an alternative venue, they find themselves forced behind closed doors. In Germany and England, however, we proceed with the doors open.

But right now, UEFA – the body that governs the various European federations – is considering the possibility of stop Champions and Europa League . In the other European countries, the infection started late compared to Italy, therefore it is presumable that in the short run the emergency is likely to stop – even outside our borders – the respective championships.

The issue of rankings will then be addressed. There are various hypotheses under consideration. The knot is Euro 2020, tournament between the European national teams scheduled between June and July and for the first time traveling in 12 city of Europe. If UEFA decides to move it (by a month or even a year, in the summer of 2021) at this point the championships Italians would be concluded in the summer, with consequent postponement of the next season – the 2020 – 21 – which would begin in late autumn.

On social media, fans wonder who the league title will go to and what “shape” Serie A will have when it starts again. There is no specific rule in the statutes of the League and the FIGC. It never happened that in the single round (i.e. from 1929) Serie A was suspended before the end of the championship. There is a precedent, but it dates back to the times of the First World War, when – with Italy entering the war – the scudetto was assigned to Genoa. The first hypothesis that has been discussed in the Federal Council is the assignment of the title through the playoff , should the stop continue. The second involves a “frozen” ranking with relative title assignment (Juventus would win), but it is unlikely because some teams played one game less.

In the event of a definitive suspension of this season there is the possibility that Serie A 2020 – 21 with 22 teams. The 20 current participants who would be “frozen” and the 2 who rise from B with direct promotion ( play offs canceled). It is a not very probable hypothesis (for some time in A there has been discussion of going down to 18 teams ) but remains a possibility. Among other things, already adopted in the past (at the time of Calciopoli).