coronavirus,-tampons-for-everyone:-pros-and-cons

«We will go with the camper to do the buffer to all ». This was announced by the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia , promoting, to Radio Anch'io , a blanket prevention campaign in its region. «Asymptomatic positive people must be identified because if they go around they infect other people even without knowing it. We have to isolate them. We are able to do 20 – 25 thousand tampons a day and have the result in four hours “.

Zaia wants to re-propose on a regional scale what he calls the experiment of Vo 'Euganeo : double swab for everyone after two weeks.

It is the method for detecting asymptomatics. In Vo 'they were between the 50 – 75% of cases on swabs (30 euro each) facts on 95% of the population. «If by absurdity you test an entire population, at least you have a snapshot of who needs to be isolated».

The results of this line have given good results in Veneto and, on a larger scale, in South Korea , where the swabs were also made on the street, have given good results in curbing the infection, thanks to the isolation of asymptomatic cases. The official line, in Italy and elsewhere, is to swab only people with symptoms or who have had contact with sick people.

For all it is clear that the virus also circulates submerged. “There is no doubt that there is more circulation of the new coronavirus than the number of confirmed positive patients,” said Walter Ricciardi , adviser to the Minister of Health for the Covid emergency – 19. A study published on Science from Chinese coronavirus cases and Mathematical models says that 86% of all positives have not been documented and that these infections would have been the source transmission for the next 79% of certain cases.

Why not swab everyone then? The first objection is that of the dispersion of energies. Making tampons at all would not count all the infected because in the first days you can be negative even from infected.

Swab only to those who have symptoms to find the sick more easily. It is the WHO that advises against making tampons for everyone. So explains the no to the swab to all the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza . «We do not recommend this type of approach, it is not useful: the tampon is not enough, it is the photograph of an instant. Incubation of the virus lasts 14 days, if the person does the swab in one of these days only has the illusion that it has solved the problem. The solution is instead isolation: only in this way will we be certain that it will not be positive, otherwise we have the illusion of the negativity of the moment, but maybe it could be positive two days later “.

For the tests on everyone who has respiratory symptoms, it is the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases. “Carpet swabs are needed for all patients with a respiratory disease, even without connections to areas most at risk or infected,” he said Marcello Tavio, president of Simit . In Lombardy, the Federation of General Practitioners has requested authorization to make tampons at home for patients with probable interstitial pneumonia. However, the invitation to isolation remains for everyone.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Diamond Princess, the commander returns home: “I just did my job”

READ ALSO

Open pharmacies and coronaviruses: new rules and useful services for not leaving the house

READ ALSO

Disabled people and coronavirus, «The great reaction of our children»

READ ALSO

London changes its mind: no trips, contacts and pubs