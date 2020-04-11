coronavirus,-the-21-“infected-words”-to-be-saved-according-to-paolo-iabichino

“Sooner or later Covid will go away, but it is casting a lugubrious shadow on some words that we must protect, to make them ring again without the bitter taste of this curse”.

Thus Paolo Iabichino , creative director, explained what prompted him to write the “infected words”, a sort of “vocabulary-reflection” on the terms that in these emergency weeks have become more frequent or have taken on new colors.

«In our way of using words our way of living life is contained, from the conception of space, time and matter, to the sense of power, justice, intimacy, and today more than ever many words are taking on new nuances, or we are taking a new look at them “.

He does not speak as a linguist, but as a man of navigated advertising, accustomed to handling words and the imagination with care, wise in calibrating the delicacy of the touch. «Because the ground is slippery and falling is a moment», he continues «the traps of the prosopope and the epic register are as insidious as they are widespread».

This can also be heard within the advertising market, where companies demonstrate that they react to Covid – 19 in different ways. Some have adapted their creativity to the new sentiment of the moment, focusing on more valuable content; others instead decided to take time to understand the evolution of events, especially when the total block will give way to the recovery of the economy and consumption. Still others have chosen silence, such as Coca-Cola who has decided to stop all advertising and donate 120 millions of dollars in support of the Covid emergency – 19. «At the center of this anomalous situation are us, the people, and our words, also infected by them and a mirror of our malaise and this is the sense of infected words», concludes Paul who delivers them accompanied by 21 unpublished shots of Isabella Nenci , editor for Zanichelli, refined photographer for passion. “I read the infected words while I was, like everyone else, locked in the house,” says Isabella. «I took care of these 21 words trying to represent them with what I saw, between rooms and courtyard, and I let Paul's descriptions act as a trigger».

HUG

Will we still be able to hug each other? It seems impossible now and perhaps an unnatural hindrance will remain upon us, a reflection of a proxemic distrust that we will not be able to resolve immediately. Instead, the embrace must become our pass for the life that returns. A propitiatory rite to exorcise the past, but above all to hold us close to the uncertainty that will come. Because in addition to the embrace, the virus has somehow infected our idea of ​​the future.

KISS

Ditto as above and even stronger will be the effort to defend a word that all over the world says about us. The other peoples envy the naturalness with which the Latins greet each other and the kiss needs to be protected. If we lose it, Covid will have taken away an important identity gesture, the most robust antibody of our sociality.

HOME

It is incredible how few days were enough to dangerously distort this word. The well-being par excellence, the most intimate place, the private space that protects affections, interests, passions, thoughts and rituals. In these hours the corners of our houses are the fifth of our video conference calls. Dogs, cats and families included. As soon as we are out, finally out of our homes, we will have to know how to find our solitudes of confidences behind the door that closes . And to hear the word home that resounds, devoid of this trail of memory.

FORGETFULNESS

Too taken all by our domestic protections, we have forgotten the houses of the last. Those of detainees, for example, who reminded us of this with riots, fires and some deaths. But we also forgot about the houses on the sidewalks and those who without the help of passers-by had to add the battle against disease to the battle against poverty. The houses of the priests, stripped of their elderly tenants, those closed of prostitutes without clients or those of first reception, where migrants discovered a merciless stormy sea on our mainland. Here, forgetfulness is the word to be reckoned with in the days to come, to try to always remind us of all the forgotten .

HEROES

But also heroines. It is a noble word and has finally been loaded with a contemporary meaning . No more comics, no more Marvel or mythology, no more sports rhetoric that cloaks every mourning of heroism. We have finally understood the deeper meaning of this word. Thanks to the faces disfigured by the masks, the health workers infected in the ward, the appeals, the videos, the smiling selfies in spite of everything, the heartbreaking images of our hospitals as trenches. For once, each of us has been able to see the fairytale shields behind those heroic white coats.

FLASH MOB

This is a word that until a little while only ran in communication agencies. It has become the scenic flywheel of our balconies. At 12 and at 18. Songs, hymns, quirks, choirs and all the inventory of our resistant talent. We surprised the world with our patriotic flash mobs , I fear that when we return to designing them for brand communications, we will remember these days and an understandable unease will put us aside. 'idea.

TURN

In the sense of traveling. Go for a walk. To wander. To walk. Ride. Escape. Run across. Go across. Gapping. Take the plane. The train. The bus or the metro. Go here and go there. Move. To explore. Of all, this is the most precious word to keep. Because we are the country of hospitality and we urgently need to give our breath to shops and accommodation facilities. And then to enter bookstores, cinemas, museums, theaters, we have to go as far as possible, as often as we can, and quickly we have to get rid of the infection of the stall we were forced to.

HOBBY

I think it's the most risky word. After so many days in our pastimes, it is likely that the very idea of ​​pastime has definitely gone away. It would be a crime, our hobbies are the thermometer of our creativity, the space of thought dedicated to elsewhere. In case, we leave the old ones and embrace new ones, but we keep this word to train the passion towards something that is not just the commitment of everyone in their work activities. And then, I hope that after this story many people will discover the extraordinary hobby of volunteering.

HYGIENE

It is incredible, but we had never thought of this word with an altruistic projection. We have always talked about personal hygiene, we have always been very worried about being irreproachable to make a good impression or to protect ourselves, but now there is this new nuance that carries an unprecedented feeling behind it. Today's hygiene is perhaps in all respects a newer word , more rounded, which concerns one's own sphere, but which also becomes responsibility towards others. Curiamocene.

DISTANCE

I have the feeling that there will be many of us to re-evaluate the deeper meaning of this word, because we have discovered in spite of ourselves how far the schoolmate who lives two blocks beyond can become. This is the word that has come to terms with the toughest test , now we have to patch it up and use it to mean distances, those that are measured with kilometers, which for those who are not they will never be able to make us distant.

HANDS

It just happened to us that we built a whole vocabulary of expressions with our hands. Bruno Munari even wrote us a supplement to the Italian dictionary, and he could never have imagined that our own hands would symbolize a possible vehicle of death. Will we go back to shaking hands before and after a business meeting? What will happen when we introduce ourselves to a new person? It will be time to tell us if the hands will pay the pledge of fear, in the meantime the guard must be held high, because from there also the caresses are born .

NUMBERS

Friendship with Giorgia Lupi has always made me meet the poetic aspect of this word. With her, the data each time becomes a visual suggestion, an interweaving of signs that combined together allow a more romantic reading of reality. In these times, the numbers are sexy , as the title of a nice essay dedicated to Big Data says. But it was before these times. Before our evenings were marred by bulletins of deaths, infections and healings. Merciless numbers, marked in the rituals of the press conference. And now we have to work hard to restore the creative dignity that has been stolen from the numbers .

LEISURE

This we re-evaluate for sure. Because none of us has really managed to stay with our hands. But when all this is over and we have time in the house, we turn off phones, tablets and computers. To find the word idleness and give it the opportunity to give us all the virtues it is capable of .

PATRIA

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here is Italy, the tricolor flag, the hymn of Mameli, the homeland, all stripped of the nationalistic drifts of politics. No World Cup finals managed to drag us where the virus took us. Italians abroad have earned millions of points more than what our country has said so far. I believe it was the vaccine of democracy that protected this word .

QUARANTINE

In my opinion we can not save it, we will not miss it.

REMOTE

This is a word that we may have lost forever. Beyond the minutes, before working remotely was an announcement. We used to connect remotely and each time it was an operational declaration, a method that you gave to those directly concerned. But if we are all remote, nobody is remote : goodbye smart working, if all of a sudden we were forced to become smart .

HEALTH

It was the wish after a sneeze. But what do we do with that wish now that sneezing seems like a gunshot? It was the proverbial consolation, if there was enough. But if there is no rest now, health seems not enough to cheer up our anxieties. We live in a state of permanent alert and trust new hopes towards the desperate race for Research. I want to be able to go back to sneezing, because now this word seems like a new totem, at the feet of which an enormous sacrifice is being celebrated.

PHONE

We have rediscovered an ancient gesture. Suddenly our smartphones ring with new sounds, different from those that notify messages. Let's remember it tomorrow too, because lately we have become infatuated with the voice only because the podcasts have attracted our attention, but I believe that in the phone calls of these days we have found something that we were losing and that we had delegated to digital platforms.

GO OUT

This will be the word that will save us.

OLD AGE

In the chronicles of the deaths, the seniority of the victims is a silent consolation. The most important age, that of affection strengthened by time, balsamic memories and senile wisdom, has revealed its fragility. Many felt protected by an ill-concealed registry egoism and suddenly old age chose its lethal synonym. The old are to be found immediately, immediately, because we cannot brutalize such an important patrimony and we must return to old age the beautiful significance, of memory .

AREA

We were used to the blue ones that indicate paid parking which in some cities turn purple. The beautiful green area that identifies natural parks and protected oases, some of us were familiar with that of Cesarini, there could have been a pedestrian zone, but the yellow zone was not. Even the orange one and the red one has always been something far from us, more cinematic. The cursed virus, on the other hand, brought the closure to areas, re-established perimeters and borders. It delimited the field and shattered the idea of ​​Europe, even if only for this reason we must recover the most authentic meaning of the word zone: it is only a surface of space. It is not a fort. It does not keep inside and does not keep outside. It is a neighborhood, a geometry, a taxonomy. In case, the only defense that can underlie is that of football, it is important, otherwise we go back to the darkest times.

