coronavirus,-the-advice-of-pedagogists-to-spend-the-days-with-children

For all these days habits and activities have changed. It also happens to children, school and without sports and afternoon activities, due to the provisions to limit the contagion from coronavirus . «Children are extremely habitual and any change in their routine can put them in a state of anxiety and agitation. The boys are less inclined to habits, they would like to transgress them all but they still need containment and therefore a daily routine “, explain the pedagogists Daniele Novara and Marta Versiglia , author of Learning by Playing and Montessori outdoor activities , edited by Bur.

The little ones, however, have resources that the parents do not always manage to fully calculate. «They have much more fantasy than us and the game is part of their life, rather it is their life, so they are certainly able to organize themselves independently. “

However, the perception is of something that has broken , just like for adults. “It is obvious that children, even if they feel the worries of adults, are fortunately immersed in a magical thought that protects them in a certain sense and projects them into the world of fantasy and play”, explain the pedagogists.

But it is necessary to give measures, to put limits. “The rules are procedures and in a period where the safety of everything is lacking having a scan on what to do during the day is fundamental. So it's okay to give the homework rule: for primary school children you can say “from 14 at 16 you will do your homework in your bedroom. If you are in difficulty, you can ask mom or dad that they will do their jobs in the meantime and in the end you can show us your work for a final check “”. For pre-adolescent children it is better to negotiate homework.

For the little ones there are the advice of the pedagogists in the gallery above.

