coronavirus,-the-appeal-of-the-lombard-mayors:-“take-more-swabs”

They signed it 81 mayors of the Lombard territory. It is an appeal, without controversial intentions, addressed to the Region to change its strategy against the virus. And quickly switch to active surveillance. A change of course that seems even more necessary after the numbers (at least the known ones-9 show that the infections do not drop as much as hoped. What it means and how to implement this new strategy we asked one of the first signatories of the document , the mayor of Cernusco sul Naviglio, Ermanno Zacchetti.

What exactly do you mayors ask for?

“From the comparison with general practitioners, who are in the area, it emerges that the epidemic is more widespread than what appears from the official data and that therefore the number of patients is certainly higher. Many citizens are at home with symptoms attributable to Covid but without resorting to hospital treatment they are not subjected to a buffer and therefore do not appear in the account, moreover their contacts are not traced which could contribute to the spread of the epidemic. Not only the death toll is probably also underestimated “.

How do you say that?

“From a study started from the municipality of Nembro but also extended to Cernusco sul Naviglio, comparing the average number of deaths in the first quarter of the last two years with that of this year, the data have an unjustifiable gap. In the 2018 deaths in the first three months the deaths were 67, we are now already at 116 and of these only 10 are officially attributed to Covid. So according to the study the number of abnormal deaths is equal to 6.1 times those officially attributed to Coronavirus. Deceased people are not tested, but we have reason to believe that many of them had been affected by the disease. However, we need reliable data in order to proceed. As administrator I need to have certain numbers of the infected, quarantined and dead people in order to provide adequate assistance and services to citizens “.

So the official data are not enough?

«If I based myself on official data, the sick would be much less. Only by understanding what the real numbers are can I equip myself to face the problems “.

What should be done?

«Making as many swabs as possible would help monitor the situation better. And we need to monitor to try to limit the problem. There are experiences abroad and in Italy, first of all that of the Veneto region, which indicate as an alternative route that of “active surveillance” which plans to swab all people with symptoms attributable to Covid 19, especially people who are sick at home and do not resort to hospital care, and based on the result of subjecting their families and all people they came in contact with. “



What has happened in Lombardy? Why aren't swabs for people with symptoms but not hospitalized?

“We stick to the indications that came from the Ats”.

Do you not have decision-making autonomy as a municipality? Some private laboratories have already given their availability to proceed with the swabs if necessary

«As a municipality we cannot take initiatives that concern health, it is not within our competence. Of course if the Region decides to make wider interventions we would be more involved and even private realities would be activated “.

Have you had any feedback? «Not yet but this appeal is very recent and I hope it will lead everyone to take a step in this direction. The first thing to do absolutely would be to periodically subject general practitioners to the swab and even more to equip them in the right quantity with all the necessary tools to be able to perform patient care at maximum safety. Intervention which, as shown by the experimentation underway in Emilia Romagna, seems to give good results. A few days, for example, we were the Municipality to provide the masks “.